Bajaj Sales Jan 2022 Declines – Pulsar, CT100, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto has posted a 15 percent YoY decline in sales to 3,63,443 units in January 2022

Bajaj Auto has reported de-growth across both sales and exports in the past month. Sales which had stood at 4,25,199 units in January 2021 dipped to 3,63,443 units in the past month.

Total domestic sales (2 wheelers and CVs) dipped 12 percent to 1,49,656 units last month as against 1,70,757 units in January 2021. Total exports were also down 16 percent to 2,13,787 units as against 2,54,442 units exported in the same month of the previous year.

Bajaj Sales Jan 2022

Taking two wheeler sales into account, domestic sales dipped 14 percent to 1,35,496 units in January 2022 as against 1,57,404 units sold in January 2021. Two-wheelers exports were down 17 percent YoY to 1,87,934 units as compared with 2,27,532 units sold in January 2021. This took total sales in this segment to 3,23,430 units, down 16 percent over 3,84,936 units sold in January 2021.

Top selling two wheelers included the Pulsar, Platina and CT100 while the Chetak e-scooter has also added to total sales. Last year, Bajaj launched the Pulsar 250 cc bike making it the most powerful in the Pulsar family. It is priced at Rs 1.38 lakhs. Bajaj is also setting up a new electric vehicle plant near Pune with an investment of Rs 300 crores. It will have an annual capacity of 5 lakh EVs per annum.

Commercial Vehicle sales on the other hand, increased by 6 percent in domestic markets to 14,160 units in the past month, up from 13,353 units sold in January 2021. Exports dipped 4 percent to 25,853 units, down from 26,910 units shipped in January 2021. Total sales in this segment dipped 1 percent YoY to 40,013 units from 40,263 units sold in January 2021.

Bajaj Auto Year-to-Date Sales

Bajaj Auto year to date, domestic and exports sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles increased 14 percent during the period April to January 2022. Total sales which had stood at 32,28,449 units in the April to January 2021 period increased to 36,95,225 units in the same period of 2022.

De-growth was see only in the case of two wheeler domestic sales which dipped 3 percent to 14,37,480 units during the April-January 2022 period from 14,79,048 units in the same period of last year.

Exports on the other hand increased 27 percent to 18,63,715 units, up from 14,64,149 units sold in April-January 2021. This took total sales in the segment to 33,01,195 units, up 12 percent from 29,43,197 units sold in the April-January 2021 period.

Commercial vehicle YTD sales increased both in domestic and global markets. Total sales in this segment stood at 3,94,030 units, up 38 percent from 2,85,252 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Domestic sales growth was at 64 percent to 1,24,828 units while exports increased 29 percent YTD to 2,69,202 units, up from 2,08,995 units sold in April-January 2021.