Bajaj sales June 2020 grow 273% over May – Pulsar, Dominar, CT100, Platina

In May 2020, Bajaj Auto domestic motorcycle sales were at 39,286 units – This number has jumped to 1,46,695 units in June 2020

Bajaj Auto Limited has released sales report for June 2020. In comparison to June 2019, sales have declined, but in comparison to May 2020, sales have drastically increased. When compared with June 2019 sales, it may be noted that de-growth was experienced both in terms of domestic sales and exports and in the company two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments.

Two wheeler domestic sales dipped 26 percent to 1,46,695 units in June 2020 as against 1,99,340 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Exports fell 29 percent to 1,08,427 units in the past month while the company had exported 1,51,951 units in June 2019 thus taking total sales down 27 percent to 2,55,122 units as compared to 3,51,291 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Commercial vehicle sales also dipped 57 percent to 22,975 units in the past month as compared to 53,333 units sold in June 2019 with domestic sales and exports down 85 percent to 4,494 units and down 21 percent to 18,481 units respectively. This was as against 29,885 unit domestic sales and 23,448 unit exports seen in the month of June 2019.

Bajaj Auto June 2020 vs May 2020 Sales

When taking total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales into account, it was a 31 percent de-growth seen in June 2020 down to 2,78,097 units as compared to 4,04,624 units sold in June 2019. Domestic sales dipped 34 percent to 1,51,189 units down from 2,29,225 units sold in June 2019 while exports fell 28 percent to 1,26,908 units in the past month down from 1,75,399 units exported in June 2019.

It was also through the period April to June 2020 that the company has reported de-growth in both two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. Total two wheeler sales, which included domestic sales and exports, dipped 63 percent to 3,99,929 units in June 2020 as against 10,82,627 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Commercial vehicle sales (domestic + exports) dipped 74 percent to 43,174 units in the past month as against 1,64,547 units sold in the April to June 2019 period thus taking total sales during this three month period down 64 percent to 4,43,103 units as compared to 12,47,174 units sold in the April to June 2019 period.

Speaking about new launches, June 2020 saw Bajaj Auto launch the new split seat variant of the Pulsar 125 priced at Rs.79,091. Bajaj will also start production of their flagship Chetak electric scooter this month as battery parts have started arriving from China.

Bajaj Auto June 2020 vs June 2019 Sales