Bajaj Sales June 2022 – Pulsar, Chetak, Dominar, CT100, Avenger

Bajaj Auto Limited posted a de-growth in two wheeler domestic sales by -20 percent while exports increased 23 percent YoY

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted flat sales in June 2022. Total sales which had stood at 3,46,136 units in June 2021 increased only marginally to 3,47,004 units in June 2022. The company has noted a marginal rise in two wheeler sales and exports while total sales of its commercial vehicle lineup dipped 13 percent YoY.

Bajaj Sales June 2022

Speaking exclusively of two wheeler sales, Bajaj Auto posted a 2 percent YoY growth in June 2022. Total sales in this segment stood at 3,15,948 units in the past month, up from 3,10,578 units sold in June 2021. The company’s two wheeler range includes the likes of Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Avenger, CT and Platina. In domestic markets, the company suffered a de-growth of 20 percent to 1,25,083 units down from 1,55,640 units sold in June 2021. Exports on the other hand increased 23 percent to 1,90,865 units, up from 1,54,938 units shipped in June 2021.

The company has extensive plans in this segment with an extension of their EV lineup and recently inaugurated Chetak Technology’s new manufacturing facility at Akurdi especially formulated for EV development and production for Bajaj’s subsidiary company Chetak Technology.

Commercial vehicle sales on the other hand has seen a dip of 13 percent YoY to 31,056 units, down from 35,558 units sold in June 2021. The company performed better in domestic markets with a 114 percent YoY increase to 13,268 units, up from 6,196 units sold in June 2021. Exports dipped 39 percent to 17,788 units in June 2022 from 29,362 units sold in the same month last year.

Total sales (two wheelers and CVs) stood at 1,38,351 units in domestic markets last month, down 15 percent over 1,61,836 units sold in June 2021. Exports increased 13 percent to 2,08,653 units from 1,84,300 units shipped in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April-June 2022

Total Year-to-Date (YTD) sales and exports has seen a 7 percent degrowth to 9,33,646 units in the April to June 2022 period, down from 10,06,014 units sold in the same 3 month period of 2021. Here the company has posted de-growth both in terms of two wheelers and commercial vehicles and in domestic sales and exports.

YTD two wheeler domestic sales dipped 8 percent to 3,14,418 units in April-June 2022 from 3,42,552 units sold in the same period last year. Exports also fell 4 percent to 5,32,740 units, from 5,56,753 units shipped in the April to June 2021 period, taking total two wheeler sales down 6 percent to 8,47,158 units from 8,99,305 units in the 2021 period.

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets ended the quarter on a positive note. Sales were up 163 percent to 38,418 units in April – June 2022 from 14,585 units sold in the same period of 2021. Exports dipped 48 percent to 48,070 units from 92,124 units sold in April-June 2021. Total sales (Domestic 3,52,836 units) and (Exports 5,80,810 units) ended the past quarter with 9,33,646 units sold, down 7 percent from 10,06,014 units sold in the April to June 2021 period.