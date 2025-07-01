Bajaj Sales June 2025 at 3.60 lakh Units – Domestic Decline, Exports Growth

Even as domestic sales had seen a marked decline in the past month, the company excelled in its global sales

Bajaj Auto Limited, a strong contender both in the two wheeler and commercial vehicle segment, has reported sales results for June 2025. During the past month, total sales, both on a YoY and YTD basis have stayed on par with a slight 1% YoY increase. New products in the 125-160cc segments are sure to stir up sales in the months ahead.

Bajaj Auto Sales June 2025 – YoY Growth

Taking into account sales across the company’s two wheeler segment, sales declined in domestic markets by 16% to 1,49,317 units. There had been 1,77,207 units sold in the same month last year. The company’s Pulsar range along with the Platina and Chetak continued to appeal to buyers in the country. Making up for lower domestic sales, exports surged by 18% to 1,49,167 units from 1,26,439 units. This took total 2W sales to 2,98,484 units, a 2% YoY decline from 3,03,646 units sold in June 2024. It was however, a MoM decline from 3,84,621 unit sales of May 2025.

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales remained flat in domestic markets at 39,143 units, just 101 units lower as compared to 39,244 units sold in the month of June 2024. CV exports showed off positive momentum with as much as a 49% YoY improvement to 23,179 units shipped last month from 15,587 unit exports of June 2024. Total CV sales thus demonstrated a YoY increase by 14% to 62,322 units from 54,831 units sold in June 2024.

Total 2W + CV domestic sales dipped 13% to 1,88,460 units while exports witnessed a 21% surge to 1,72,346 units. Total sales improved marginally by 1% to 3,60,806 units, a volume increase of 2,329 units from 3,58,477 unit sales of June 2024.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales June 2025

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Bajaj Auto has seen significant growth in its exports as compared to sales in domestic markets. 2W sales declined by 9% to 5,29,344 units during the period April to June 2025, down from 5,82,497 units sold in the same period last year.

Exports registered a 14% YTD growth to 4,19,447 units, up from 3,68,420 units. This saw total sales in the 2W segment remain flat at 9,48,791 units over 9,50,917 units sold in the same 3 month period of last year.

CV sales were down by 2% in domestic markets to 1,05,464 units against 1,08,124 units while exports sharply improved by 32% to 56,982 units over 43,015 units on a YTD basis. Total domestic + exports of CVs grew by 7% to 1,62,446 units in the FY2025 period from 1,51,139 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Boosted by increased exports, 2W + CV sales rose by 1% to 11,11,237 units from 11,02,056 units on a YTD basis. Total 2W + CV sales in domestic markets suffered an 8% decline to 6,34,808 units while total exports grew by 16% to 4,79,429 units.