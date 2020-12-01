Bajaj Motorcycle Sales Grows 12% In Nov 2020 – Pulsar, Avenger, CT, Platina

Bajaj Auto has posted positive two wheeler sales both in domestic and global markets

Auto sales have noted a surge in domestic markets over the past few months following a long spate of dismal performance. Bajaj Auto Limited has revealed their sales figures for the month of November 2020 wherein it can be seen that two wheeler sales increased substantially, both in domestic markets and were exports were concerned.

Two Wheeler Sales

Bajaj Two wheeler sales in India increased 7 percent to 1,88,196 units in Nov 2020, up from 1,76,337 units sold in November 2019. Exports on the other hand noted an 18 percent growth to 1,96,797 units, as against 1,67,109 units shipped in the same month of the previous year thus taking total sales of two wheelers up 12 percent to 3,84,993 units. Motorcycle sales were dominated by Pulsar, CT, Platina, Avenger, Dominar.

Where the company’s commercial vehicles were concerned, sales suffered de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales dipped as much as 66 percent to 10,737 units while exports fell 6 percent to 26,510 units.

Taking total commercial vehicle sales down 38 percent to 37,247 units in the past month as against 59,777 units sold in November 2019. Total sales of the company increased 5 percent to 4,22,240 units in November 2020, up from 4,03,223 units sold in November 2019.

Year to Date Sales

When assessing year to date sales during the period April to November 2020, Bajaj Auto Limited suffered de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports and in the case of two wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Two wheeler sales fell 23 percent in India to 11,93,002 units in the 8 month period of 2020, down from 15,51,139 units sold in the same period of 2019. Exports on the other hand fell 18 percent to 10,26,675 units thus taking total sales of two wheelers down 21 percent to 22,19,677 units in the April to November 2020 period down from 28,09,266 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Commercial vehicle sales also suffered de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales dipped 80 percent to 51,940 units, down from 2,61,645 units while exports fell 26 percent to 1,59,101 units in the April to November 2020 period down from 2,16,325 units sold in the same period of 2019 thus taking total sales down 56 percent to 2,11,041 units

YTD two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales of Bajaj Auto Limited thus dipped 26 percent to 24,30,718 units. Domestic sales stood at 12,44,942 units, down 31 percent as against 18,12,784 units sold in April to November 2019 while exports dipped 20 percent to 11,85,776 units as against 14,74,412 units sold in the same period of the previous year.