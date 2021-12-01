Bajaj Sales Nov 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, CT

Bajaj Auto reported a 12 percent YoY de-growth in two wheeler sales as bike sales declined both in India and in global markets

Bajaj Auto Limited has detailed their sales figures for November 2021. Even as de-growth was reported across the two wheeler segment, sales of commercial vehicles ended on a more positive note

Bajaj Sales Nov 2021

Two wheeler sales including exports stood at 3,38,473 units in November 2021, down 12 percent over 3,84,993 units sold in November 2020. De-growth was seen both in the case of domestic sales and exports. Best selling motorcycles from Bajaj in domestic market include the likes of Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger.

Domestic sales dipped to 1,44,953 units, down 23 percent over 1,88,196 units sold in November 2020. Exports dipped marginally by 2 percent to 1,93,520 units in the past month, as against 1,96,797 units exported in November 2020. Boxer was the most exported motorcycle.

In terms of commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto, the leader in passenger three-wheelers with a 72 percent market share, is now No. 1 in the goods carrier segment as well. Sales of commercial vehicles increased 10 percent to 40,803 units in November 2021 up from 37,247 units sold in November 2020.

Domestic sales increased 29 percent to 13,802 units in November 2021, up from 10,737 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Exports on the other hand, increased 2 percent to 27,001 units last month from 26,510 units shipped in November 2020. This took total two wheeler (1,58,755 units) and commercial vehicle sales (2,20,521 units) to 3,79,276 units, down 10 percent over 4,22,240 units sold in November 2020.

Bajaj Auto Sales 2021 – Year to Date Sales

Year to date (April to November 2021) ended on a more positive note. Total sales (two wheeler and commercial vehicle) increased 22 percent to 29,69,312 units, up from 24,30,718 units sold in the same period of 2020.

In the two wheeler segment, though domestic sales dipped 2 percent to 11,74,391 units in April-November 2021 period from 11,93,002 units sold in the same period of 2020, exports increased significantly by as much as 45 percent. Total exports stood at 14,85,605 units from 10,26,675 units.

Year to date sale for commercial vehicles increased by 47 percent to 3,10,316 units from 2,11,051 units. Growth was reported at 78 percent in the case of domestic sales to 92,282 units up from 51,940 units sold in the April to November 2020 period. Exports increased 37 percent to 2,18,034 units from 1,59,101 units shipped during the months April to November 2020.

Total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales (domestic and exports) stood at 29,69,312 units in the April to November 2021 period, up 22 percent over 24,30,718 units sold in the same 8 month period of 2020.