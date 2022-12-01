Bajaj Sales Nov 2022 Decline – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Except for commercial vehicles sales in domestic markets, Bajaj sales for November 2022 is not something to write home about for the company

Post festive season, Bajaj sales have slightly declined in November 2022 over the numbers registered in November 2021. Taking 2 Wheelers, Bajaj’s domestic sales stood at 1,23,490 units and when compared to 1,44,953 units sold a year ago, Bajaj registered 15% decline YoY in domestic market.

Exports reflected the same results as domestic market with respect to two wheelers. At 1,38,630 2-wheelers shipped, Bajaj registered 28% decline YoY in contrast to 1,93,520 2-wheelers shipped a year ago. It is to be noted that Bajaj’s exports are greater than its domestic sales when two-wheelers are concerned.

In total, Bajaj’s two-wheelers managed to register 2,62,120 units last month, down from 3,38,473 units a year before. This led to a 23% decline YoY for Bajaj’s two-wheeler sales. Top selling two wheelers from Bajaj Auto include – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger as well as Chetak electric scooter.

Bajaj Sales Nov 2022

Commercial vehicles accounted for 29,226 units sold last month. As opposed to 13,802 units sold a year ago, Bajaj more than doubled its commercial vehicle sales in domestic market at 112% YoY growth. Commercial vehicles exports didn’t reflect the same amount of growth that is witnessed in domestic market.

In fact, Exports of commercial vehicles dropped from 27,001 in November 2021 to just 15,206 last month. This accounts for a 44% decline in sales YoY. In total, Bajaj’s CV numbers stood at 44,432 vehicles and compared to 40,803 vehicles sold a year before, Bajaj saw 9% YoY growth in CVs.

When 2W and CVs are combined, domestic market witnessed a 4% decline and exports saw a 30% decline with numbers standing at 1,52,716 and 1,53,836 units respectively. Bajaj’s total sales stood at 3,06,552, down by 19% YoY when opposed to 3,79,276 units sold a year before.

YTD Sales Bajaj Auto

Bajaj’s YTD analysis is in the green when the domestic market for two-wheelers is concerned. That too by 8% growth YoY with 12,65,173 units in total. Exports saw a dip of 19% YoY, though. In total, 24,70,215 two-wheelers were pushed out of Bajaj’s plant between April to November 2022, down by 7% YoY from numbers registered in 2021.

CVs in domestic market almost doubled their sales with 93% You growth. While exports fell 36% YoY. Bajaj’s CV sales YTD stood at 3,16,233 units and saw only a 2% YoY growth. In total, Bajaj’s domestic sales YTD stood at 14,42,844, up from 12,66,673 by 14% growth YoY. Total exports fell by 21% though.

Bajaj’s total YTD analysis yields 27,86,448 units in 2022. When 2021 figures are taken, there was a 6% YoY decline in Bajaj’s total YTD sales when both domestic and exports are taken into account.