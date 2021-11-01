Bajaj Sales Oct 2021 Decline – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Chetak, CT100

Bajaj Auto has reported a de-growth in terms of domestic sales and exports in the two wheeler segment while CV sales surged

October auto sales numbers have been released and the past month has been a weak one for the auto sector. Rising fuel costs are a major factor leading to these lower than expected sales.

Bajaj Auto has released their sales report for October 2021. De-growth was reported in for the two wheeler segment (domestic and exports) while commercial vehicle sales increased YoY. Best sellers includes the Pulsar, CT100, Platina, Dominar, Avenger and even the Chetak electric scooter has been in good demand.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales

Across the two wheeler segment, sales dipped 17 percent YoY to 3,91,303 units, down from 4,70,290 units sold in October 2020. Domestic sales dipped 26 percent to 1,98,738 units in the past month, down from 2,68,631 units sold in October 2020. Exports on the other hand fell marginally by 5 percent to 1,92,565 units, from 2,01,659 units sold in October 2020.

Commercial vehicle sales increased by 16 percent thanks to outstanding sales in domestic markets. CV sales stood at 48,312 units in the past month, up from 41,748 units sold in October 2020. Domestic sales increased 58 percent to 19,827 units from 12,529 units sold in October 2020.

Exports however dipped 3 percent to 24,485 units in the past month, from 29,219 units shipped in October 2020. This took total domestic sales and exports (2 wheelers and CV) down 14 percent to 4,39,615 units in October 2021 from 5,12,038 units of October 2020.

YTD Sales Performance

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen outstanding year-to-date sales results, more so in terms of exports. Taking into account the period April to October 2021, two wheeler domestic sales increased 2 percent to 10,29,438 units, up from 10,04,806 units. Exports on the other hand surged 56 percent to 12,91,085 units, up from 8,29,878 units sold in the same period of 2020. This related to a 26 percent growth across total two wheeler sales to 23,20,523 units, from 18,34,684 units sold in the same 7 month period of 2020.

YTD commercial vehicle sales increased 55 percent to 2,69,513 units in the April to October 2021 period from 1,73,794 units sold in the same period of 2020. In this case also, positive sales were reported across domestic sales and exports by 90 percent and 44 percent respectively.

Total domestic sales increased 6 percent to 11,07,918 units in April to October 2021, up from 10,46,009 units sold in the same 2020 period. Exports on the other hand, increased 54 percent to 14,82,118 units, up from 9,6,469 units shipped in the 7 month period of 2020. Total two wheeler and CV sales saw a 29 percent YTD increase to 25,90,036 units, up from 20,08,478 units sold in the same period of 2020.

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 are now on sale in India. These quarter-liter Pulsar motorcycles start off at Rs 1.38 lakh. Pulsar N250 is a naked street fighter while Pulsar F250 is a semi-faired motorcycle. These two models are expected to draw in more customers during the months ahead.