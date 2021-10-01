Bajaj Sales Sep 2021 – Pulsar, Avenger, CT100, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Domestic sales dipped 21 percent YoY while exports remained flat with a 1 percent growth

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales report for September 2021. Taking two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales (domestic and exports) into account, there was a 9 percent de-growth to 4,02,021 units in the past month, down from 4,41,306 units sold in September 2020.

Two Wheeler sales in domestic markets dipped 21 percent to 1,73,945 units a de-growth over 2,1,500 units sold in September 2020. Exports on the other hand increased 1 percent YoY to 1,87,091 units in September 2021 from 1,85,351 units shipped in August 2020. The Bajaj Pulsar range and Chetak e-scooter have actively contributed to these sales figures.

This took total sales in this segment down 11 percent to 3,61,036 units, from 4,04,851 units sold in August 2020. In the two wheeler range for domestic markets, Bajaj has on offer their Pulsar, Dominar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Chetak, etc. For exports, it was their Boxer range which managed to top the charts.

Commercial Vehicle Sales

Commercial vehicles faired better, in terms of domestic sales with a 99 percent YoY increase to 18,403 units, up from 9,231 units sold in August 2020. There was however, a 17 percent de-growth reported in terms of exports which dipped to 22,582 units, down from 27,224 units shipped in September 2020.

Higher domestic sales saw this segment report a 12 percent YoY increase to 40,985 units in the past month, up from 36,455 units sold in September 2020. This took total sales (2 wheeler and CV) to 1,92,348 units in domestic markets and to 2,09,673 in global markets to a total of 4,02,021 units over 4,41,306 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

YTD Sales

Taking into account the period April to September 2021, sales were more positive both in terms of domestic sales and exports and in the case of two wheelers and commercial vehicles. Two wheeler domestic sales increased 13 percent to 8,30,700 units, up from 7,36,175 units sold in the 6 month period of 2020.

Exports saw a surge of 75 percent to 10,98,520 units in the April-Sept 2021 period, up from 6,28,219 units shipped in the corresponding period of 2020. Total sales in this segment increased 41 percent to 19,29,220 units, up from 13,64,394 units in the 6 month period of 2020.

Commercial vehicle sales and exports increased 68 percent to 2,21,201 units, up from 1,32,046 units in the April-Sept 2020 period. In this segment, it was the domestic sales that showed off more positive results with a 105 percent YTD increase. Sales which had stood at 28,674 units in the April-Sept 2020 period, increased to 58,653 units in the corresponding period of 2021.

Exports on the other hand saw a 57 percent YTD increase to 1,62,548 units, up from 1,03,372 units sold in April-Sept 2020. Total sales in this segment increased 68 percent to 2,21,201 units, up from 1,32,046 units. Total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales increased 44 percent on a YTD basis to 21,50,421 units, up from 14,96,440 units sold in April-Sept 2020.