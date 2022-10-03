Bajaj Sales September 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Platina

Bajaj Auto registered a 32% growth YoY in domestic market, with sales dropping 33% YoY in exports and a 2% drop overall

Indian auto giant, Bajaj Auto Limited saw good growth in the domestic market. However, it falls in the red when exports are accounted for. Due to this, total overall sales also fall in the red. This holds true for both September 2022 and even sales numbers YTD. Popular Bajaj products include Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Platina, CT series and more. These products drive sales well in domestic market.

When we take 2W sales Bajaj pushes out strong numbers. With 2,22,912 units sold in September 2022 over 1,73,945 units sold in September 2021, Bajaj records 28% growth YoY. Volume gain turns out to be 48,967 units. When it comes to exports, Bajaj products are not well received in September 2022.

With just 1,25,443 units shipped in September 2022 over 1,87,091 units shipped in September 2021. With this decline, Bajaj registered a 33% drop in sales YoY. Volume loss stood at 61,648 units. When taken as a total, Bajaj loses 12,681 units in volume and registered a 4% drop in sales YoY.

Bajaj Sales September 2022

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 31,752 units domestically and saw a good 73% growth YoY. Volume gain was 13,349 units. CV exports stood at 16,640 units over 22,582 units in September 2021. This led to a 35% drop YoY and when domestic and exports are totaled, Bajaj saw 13% growth YoY with volume growth of 5,407 units.

Total 2W+CV sales stood at 2,54,664 units domestically and 1,40,083 units in global markets. Bajaj registers 32% growth YoY domestically and a drop of 33% YoY in exports. Total 2W+CV sales stood at 3,94,747 units and saw a 2% drop in sales YoY with a drop in volume of 7,274 units.

When it comes to YTD figures, domestic sales stood at 9,35,552 units in Apr-Sep 2022 and over 8,30,700 units in Apr-Sep 2021 with volume growth of 13% YoY. The same trends are seen that followed September 2022 sales. Bajaj saw a drop in sales of 15% YoY with just 9,30,640 units sold over 10,98,520 units sold in Apr-Sep 2021. When domestic and exports are added up, due to the large drop in exports, Bajaj’s total domestic+exports also takes a hit of 3% YoY. We saw similar trends last month too.

Commercial Vehicle YTD

Domestic commercial vehicle sales YTD stood at 1,11,659 units and registered a good 90% YoY growth with just 58,653 units sold in Apr-Sep 2021. This is by far the highest growth Bajaj Auto Limited has registered. But exports soared with just 1,06,807 units sold over 1,62,548 units sold in Apr-Sep 2021 and saw a 34% drop YoY. When combined Bajaj saw just a 1% drop in sales YTD.

Total 2W+CV sales YTD stood at 10,47,211 units and registered an 18% growth YoY domestically. Volume gain stood at 1,57,858 units. Exports saw a decline of 18% YoY with just 10,37,447 units shipped in 2022 and over 12,61,068 units in 2021. When domestic and export figures are combined, Bajaj witnessed a decline of 3% YoY with 20,84,658 units pushed out in 2022 over 21,50,421 units pushed out in 2021. Bajaj’s India portfolio is going strong like usual. However, the company has to stress more on appealing to global markets.