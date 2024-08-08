Bajaj To Launch 2 New Triumph 400 Motorcycles Before Diwali 2024

While one of the 2 new Triumph 400 motorcycles is Thruxton 400, second model could be Street 400, Daytona 400 or Speedmaster 400

The strategic partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph has resulted in the new 400 platform. Based on this platform, Triumph has launched two new single-cylinder affordable motorcycles – Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Now, the Bajaj-Triumph duo is expanding the 400 lineup to incorporate two new motorcycles. Let’s take a look.

2 New Triumph 400 Motorcycles

For a very long time, Triumph stayed as a premium brand. Even their most affordable model would come off as expensive for general consensus. That was changed with the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, offering Triumph badge at a much more affordable cost. Thus opening a portal for a vast majority of motorcycling enthusiasts.

This portal is now being expanded beyond Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. As per a recent report by CNBC-TV18, Triumph is on the verge of launching two new motorcycles based on this affordable 400 platform. They will be based on the same chassis and be powered by the same 398.15cc single-cylinder engine.

As per this report, the new incoming motorcycles will feature an updated design. Also, they will reportedly come with new price points that will boost sales in the ballpark of 10,000 units per month. People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 Bajaj will have the production capacity to manufacture 10,000 Triumph motorcycles by October 2024.

What can we expect?

For starters, Triumph has commenced testing of Thruxton 400 which might be one of the two upcoming 400cc motorcycles. This is a semi-faired and sportier version of Speed 400. Triumph is going for a retro semi-faired cafe racer look with this motorcycle, inspired from Triumph Thruxton R design.

As seen in spy shots, it gets design highlights like round headlight, fin-like elements flanking the headlight, bar-end mirrors, a clear windscreen and more. Alloy wheels, fuel tank, main frame, sub frame, seat, and other componentry looked identical to Speed 400.

The main mystery is around Triumph’s second upcoming 400cc motorcycle. There have not been any spy shots regarding this and we could only speculate what it might emerge as. There is a possibility of it being a Speedmaster 400, a cruiser with a long wheelbase based on Speed 400 design.

Another possibility is a 400cc Street motorcycle with a significantly wilder design than current retro-oriented 400cc motorcycles. Imagine the looks of a Street Triple with its bug-eye fascia with a 400cc engine to take on KTM 390 Duke. There might be a Daytone 400 too, a fully faired sporty 400cc offering to rival KTM RC 390. More information will be revealed in the future.

Source