Bajaj To Launch The New Best Chetak Yet On 20th Dec – Official Teaser

In addition to a new chassis, upcoming new Chetak electric scooter can also get an improved battery pack

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was a relatively slow starter at the time of its launch in 2020. However, with new models, price cuts, continuous improvements and network expansion, Chetak has emerged as the third best selling electric scooter in the country.

2025 Bajaj Chetak model – What’s new?

It is expected that the new 2025 Chetak model will be utilizing an entirely new platform. This will be part of the continuous improvements that Bajaj has introduced for Chetak over the years. The primary idea is to introduce changes that improve Chetak’s competencies against rival offerings. Chetak takes on rivals such as Ola S1, Ather Rizta and TVS iQube. These rival electric scooters offer more practicality with their bigger storage space. With the new Chetak model, Bajaj may be looking to achieve something similar.

Using an entirely new chassis, 2025 Bajaj Chetak is expected to be more lightweight. This will improve its performance as well as range. In the new platform, the battery pack could be moved under the floorboard. This will ensure that there’s ample space under the seat. With the battery pack placed under the floorboard, overall control and handling of the scooter will also improve. The lower centre of gravity will be beneficial while cornering, sudden braking and acceleration and manoeuvring the scooter at low speeds.

The battery pack could also be updated with a more advanced unit. It could be more energy efficient and safer as well. Assuming that a more advanced battery pack is used, the new Chetak could deliver a higher range. It is also possible that a higher capacity battery pack could be accommodated with the new platform. This too will boost performance and range.

In the teaser, Bajaj claims that this will be the Best Chetak yet. They are also saying it will be Fully Lifeproof. With the upcoming 2025 Chetak model, Bajaj will be looking to further boost its market share in the electric two-wheeler segment. In October 2024, Chetak had a market share of 20.29%. That’s pretty close to the 21.50% market share of TVS iQube, the second best selling electric scooter.

Lower pricing, improved styling?

To make Chetak more accessible, the new 2025 model could be launched at a lower price point. Just like the current model, there will be multiple variants of the new 2025 Chetak. The base variant could be made more affordable. As of now, the base 2903 variant of Bajaj Chetak with the 2.88 kWh battery pack is available at a starting price of Rs 95,998. Next is Chetak 3202, priced at Rs 1,15,018. The top variant 3201 is available at Rs 1,27,244. There’s a Special Edition version as well, priced at Rs 1,28,744.

Existing Chetak variants have a range of 123 to 137 km. Base variant has a top speed of 63 km/H, whereas the others are rated at 73 km/H. While the new 2025 Chetak will retain its classic design format in most parts, there could be some minor cosmetic adjustments. Some new colour options could also be introduced with the new Chetak electric scooter.