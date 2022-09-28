Bajaj Triumph 350cc Spied In India For First Time – Royal Enfield Rival

Triumph’s new range of single-cylinder motorcycles are likely to get 250cc and 350-450cc capacity engines

Once a taboo for premium motorcycle brands, the quarter litre and 350-450cc mid-size segment is now too big to be ignored. Earlier, BMW Motorrad had entered this space with launch of their 300cc motorcycles. Triumph will be next, as their new street roadster has been spotted in production-ready form. A scrambler based on the same platform will also be launched simultaneously.

While exact capacity of Triumph’s entry-level Bonneville motorcycles is not known, the company had earlier stated that it will be in the range of 250cc to 650cc. These new bikes have been developed by Triumph’s UK R&D division, whereas production will be handled by Bajaj. Launch is expected soon. It has now been spied in India for the first time, near Bajaj plant in Pune. It is the scrambler variant that has been spied now.

Bajaj Triumph 350cc Spied In India

The classic version will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor, while the Scrambler will take on the likes of Hunter and Yezdi. Retro theme is clearly evident with features such as round headlamps and rear view mirrors.

Other key features include USD front forks, chiselled fuel tank design with chrome filler cap, all-LED lights, twin-piece seat with quilted pattern stitching and upswept exhaust. Fine detailing can be seen on exposed engine parts, which enhances the bike’s overall look and feel.

Triumph’s new entry-level roadster utilizes a tubular frame with a cast swingarm. It has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. Aesthetically, the bike appears to offer a judicious mix of classic and modern features. While some features appear to be inspired by Bonneville range, others look familiar to Trident 660.

With its new entry-level bikes, Triumph can target multiple markets globally. Apart from its home market UK, significant opportunities exist in countries like Indonesia and Philippines. Triumph will be looking to make its single-cylinder bikes accessible to a much larger customer base, something that hasn’t been possible with the company’s current range of motorcycles.

When launched, Triumph’s 350-450cc bikes will take on the likes of BMW 310cc range and KTM 390 models. Even when manufactured by Bajaj, these bikes won’t be as affordable as Royal Enfield bikes in international markets.

Triumph 350-450cc motorcycles could be launched at around £5000-£5500 price range, which is approximately Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 5.28 lakh. Smallest capacity and most low cost Triumphs they surely will be, but not necessarily the most affordable in segment.

Triumph sub-500cc scrambler

Triumph is also working on a scrambler version based on the same platform. Now spied in India, Triumph’s new entry-level scrambler is equipped with larger alloy wheels, handguards, shotgun-styled upswept exhaust, split seats and dual-purpose adventure tread tyres. Rest of the bike’s profile is largely the same as that of street roadster.

In India, Triumph’s new sub-500cc motorcycles could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 2 lakh. Pricing has to be competitive if Bajaj-Triumph are looking to play the numbers game with formidable rivals like Royal Enfield. Bajaj has also purchased rights to Vincent Motorcycles, a British motorcycle brand.

