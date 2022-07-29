Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle Launch In 2023 – Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rival

Both motorcycles developed under the Bajaj-Triumph joint venture share the same underpinnings and powertrain but different clothing

The partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles is one of the most talked-about associations in the Indian auto industry in recent times. The joint venture will result in production of premium mid-displacement motorcycles which will be retailed under the iconic British brand in India as well as overseas markets.

The association between the two auto giants has led to the development of at least two bikes with the same underpinnings and engine but slightly different body styles. Both these motorcycles have recently been caught on camera for the first time. One is a neo-retro roadster while the other is a scrambler. The former will take on the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 while the latter will take on the likes of Yezdi Scrambler and upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler: Engine

The roadster has already been discussed at a length previously. The scrambler is a different take on the motorcycle with the same engine. As mentioned earlier, both bikes will be powered by the same motor. Although exact configurations aren’t known yet, we expect this mill to be a single-cylinder unit with a sub-500cc displacement. The engine has supposedly been developed by Triumph since it wears a similar look.

The motor is nestled in a triangular-shaped casing which is reminiscent of the bigger Bonnevilles. The motor gets cooling fins but those are only meant for aesthetic purposes as it features a large radiator which means it will be a liquid-cooled unit. In all likelihood, the engine will use a 4-valve, DOHC layout like the KTM models developed by Bajaj.

Like its roadster sibling, the upcoming Triumph scrambler borrows visual cues from the neo-retro range of motorcycles from the British brand. The most evident styling inspiration is Triumph’s existing Street Scrambler with signature highlights such as a round headlight, an engine underbelly crash guard, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber pads on the sides and split-style seats.

Both the roadster and scrambler get a single exhaust tailpipe with a dual-barrel canister although their design appears slightly different from each other. The latter’s scrambler appeal is highlighted with the presence of a tall-set beak-like front fender, knuckle guards, a short flyscreen and a luggage rack at rear, some of which will be available as accessories.

Features & Hardware

As far as equipment is concerned, this test mule flaunted a rectangular digital TFT instrument console similar to the ones used in the 390 range of KTM. However, the production-spec model could use something more retro like a circular semi-digital cluster to suit the bike’s character. The bike is also expected to pack full LED illumination and multiple riding modes.

Coming to its hardware, both the scrambler and its roadster singling appear to be based on a tubular chassis with bolt-on rear subframes. The chassis will be suspended on upside-down forks at front and a mono-shock at rear, although the suspension setup of the scrambler is likely to offer more travel. Braking duties will be carried out by a 4-piston radially mounted caliper with a single disc at front and rear each.

Unlike the roadster with a 17-inch front wheel, the scrambler runs on a larger 19-inch front alloy wheel. The rear wheel on both bikes remain 17-inch units, however, the alloy wheels on scrambler are shod with semi-knobby road-biased tyres from Metzeler. The spy images suggest that the scrambler will also have a higher saddle. Launch of the Bajaj Triumph motorcycle is confirmed for 2023. Prices are expected to be in the Rs 2 lakh range.