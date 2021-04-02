Bajaj Two Wheeler Sales March 2021 – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, CT100

Bajaj Auto two wheeler sales increased 84 percent while exports were up 32 percent in the past month

Bajaj Auto Limited, leading two wheeler and commercial vehicle makers in India have released their sales figures for March 2021. Positive sales can be seen across both two wheeler and domestic sales and exports while commercial vehicle domestic sales dipped marginally.

MoM Two Wheeler Sales and Exports

In domestic market, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,81,393 units in March 21, up 84 percent as against 98,412 units sold in March 20. Exports also grew significantly by 32 percent to 1,48,740 units in the past month, up from 1,12,564 units exported in March 20, thus taking total sales in this segment to 3,30,133 units, an increase of 56 percent over 2,10,976 units sold in March 20.

Comparing sales to March of 2020 is not really an ideal yardstick considering the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic was introduced on 24th March 2020 leading to shut down of plants and showrooms across the country. For March 2021, two wheelers performing well in sales were Pulsar, CT100, Platina, Avenger, Dominar, etc.

CV Sales March 2021

Commercial vehicle sales dipped in domestic markets by 5 percent in March 2021 to 17,158 units, down from 18,129 units sold in March 20. Exports on the other hand noted a significant increase by 64 percent from 13,470 units exported in March 20 to 22,157 units exported last month. Total commercial vehicle sales hence stood at 39,315 units, up 24 percent over 31,599 units sold in March 20.

With domestic sales and exports up 70 percent and 36 percent respectively in the past month, total 2 wheeler and CV sales stood at 3,69,448 units, a growth of 52 percent over 2,42,575 units sold in March 20.

YTD 2 Wheeler and CV Sales

The period April 2020 to March 2021 has been one of much constraint for the auto industry. Coming out of the period of lockdown took its toll on sales which increased slowly but steadily.

Bajaj Auto reported a de-growth in terms of two wheeler sales in domestic markets which dipped 13 percent from 20,78,348 units in the April to March 2020 period to 18,09,375 units in the same period this year. Exports also dipped 4 percent from 18,69,220 units shipped during April to March 2020 to 17,96,518 units in the April to March 2021 period. This took total YTD sales of two wheelers down 9 percent to 36,05,893 units.

Total commercial vehicle YTD sales experienced a 45 percent de-growth to 3,67,021 units down from 6,67,644 units sold in April to March 2020 with both domestic sales and exports dipping 70 percent and 15 percent respectively.

Bajaj Auto has seen total YTD two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales down 14 percent. Domestic sales dipped 21 percent to 19,18,667 in April to March 2021 period down from 24,44,107 units sold in the same period of the previous year, while exports fell 5 percent to 20,54,247 as against 21,71,105 units sold in the April to March 2020 period. This took total YTD sales to 39,72,914 units, down 14 percent as against 46,15,212 sold in the same period of last year.

Bajaj is actively testing the new Pulsar 250, slated to come in with a new engine and several feature updates which could bring in better sales once launched.