Bajaj Wego Electric Launch Price Rs 4.41 Lakh – India’s Largest 3W EV, 296 Kms Range

Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric three-wheeler portfolio with the launch of the WEGO P9018, which the company claims is the largest electric three-wheeler in India and offers the longest certified range in the segment. The new model delivers a claimed range of 296 km on a single charge, supported by a 17.7 kWh battery pack.

The Bajaj WEGO P9018 is priced at Rs 4,41,247 (ex-showroom, pan-India) and is aimed at passenger and cargo operators looking for higher daily running capability across urban, semi-urban and rural markets.

Longest Range Electric Three-Wheeler Yet

At the heart of the WEGO P9018 is a 17.7 kWh battery, the largest currently offered on an electric three-wheeler in India. Bajaj says the extended range has been achieved through a combination of battery size, a new Battery Management System (BMS), regenerative braking, and optimised vehicle design.

With a certified range of 296 km, the WEGO P9018 is positioned for operators covering medium to long intra-city and inter-city routes, where frequent charging downtime can impact earnings.

Built for High Load and Tough Conditions

The new electric three-wheeler is designed to carry higher passenger and luggage loads, addressing use cases where conventional electric autos fall short on capacity and endurance. Bajaj claims this could help operators improve daily utilisation and earning potential.

Mechanical highlights include:

– Two-speed transmission

– 36% gradability, allowing it to handle inclines even under load

– 5-year warranty, aimed at improving ownership confidence for fleet and individual buyers

Focus on Rail-to-Road and Last-Mile Mobility

WEGO is Bajaj Auto’s passenger-carrier-focused electric three-wheeler brand, positioned as a continuation of the company’s long-standing presence in India’s last-mile mobility segment. The P9018 sits at the top of the WEGO range, targeting customers who need a combination of long range, durability and carrying capacity, rather than just short-distance urban commuting.

What It Means for the Segment

With a nearly 300 km claimed range, the WEGO P9018 significantly raises the benchmark for electric three-wheelers in India. As operating economics and range anxiety remain key barriers to EV adoption among commercial operators, products like the P9018 indicate a clear shift towards higher-capacity, long-distance electric mobility solutions.

The launch also reflects Bajaj Auto’s strategy to defend and grow its leadership in the three-wheeler segment as electrification gathers pace, particularly in markets where charging infrastructure remains inconsistent.