Balan Engineering Launches 6 New Electric Vehicles – Rickshaw, Loader, Push Cart

The vehicles are currently produced at the company’s Bengaluru plant but production will soon shift to a larger manufacturing facility in Bagalkot District, Karnataka

Balan Engineering, a Bengaluru based automaker has introduced 6 electric vehicles in various segments. These EVs are designed for individuals and companies with special focus on cargo transport, agriculture and civic amenities.

The 6 electric vehicles were unveiled by Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Shri.Jagdish Shettar at Hotel Lalith Ashok, Bengaluru while Shri. Sadananda Gowda, Hon’ble Minister for Chemicals & Fertilisers, Govt. of India and Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Minister of MSME, Govt. of India attended the launch virtually.

Balan Engineering New Bagalkot Plant

The 6 electric vehicles launched include a Loader-Vishwas, Garbage Vehicle-Swach Rath, Passenger Rickshaw B5, a Sanitizing Vehicle, Fumigation Vehicle and Push Cart-Kamala. Each of these vehicles will play a major role in boosting rural economy. They are durable and sturdy for taking on challenging road conditions and all come in with 4 year company warranty on battery and motor controller.

The Bengaluru production plant currently has capacity of 300-400 units per month. With Balan Engineering set to enter into manufacture and assembly of a range of electric vehicles, the company plans to set up operations in Bagalkot in Karnataka from where production will commence once the factory is competed in the next 6-9 months.

Once production shifts to Bagalkot which is spread over a land are of 25 acres, the Bengaluru facility will be used exclusively for servicing of vehicles. Investment into the Bagalkot plant is at Rs.50 crores being allotted in two phases. Initial capacity is set at around 25,000 units per annum which can be extended to 50,000 vehicles. The Bagalkot plant will help generate around 200 direct and 300 indirect jobs initially.

The company will not only use this facility for the production of EVs under their own brand but is also in talks with other EV makers for a tie up for production under their names.

Balan Engineering EVs

The EVs being produced by Balan Engineering include cargo, transport and rickshaws for rural population. The Garbage Vehicle-Swach Rath will be used for garbage collection while electric push carts will be beneficial to fruit and vegetable vendors and the sanitizing and fumigation vehicles will take care of civic amenities in rural areas.

Each of these vehicles are Made-in-India products and in line with the Government of India’s Atmanirbar Bharat. Balan Engineering has also entered into alliance with reputed motor and battery suppliers. The location of the Bagalkot plant is such that it is at the tri-junction from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Maharashtra and will help the company focus on these and other south Indian markets.