Bangkok Motor Show Gears Up For 46th Edition – Starts Next Week

‘The Talk of Sensuous Automotive’ is the Theme for the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show is set to be held from March 26th to April 6, 2025. It will be held at the IMPACT Challenger Hall 1-3 and Forum Hall 4, Muang Thong Thani. The central theme for this upcoming show is ‘The Talk of Sensuous Automotive’ and will feature over 54 automakers from across the globe. It will also see first time exhibitors such as Zeekr, Omoda and Geely taking part in this event.

46th Bangkok Motor Show

Following the theme Automotive Conversations, the 46th Bangkok Motor show will delve into the philosophies of automotive design. It will pay particular impetus to modern innovations and updated technologies that have been making their way into cars of today. The event will showcase both four-wheeler and two-wheeler models, related equipment and there will also be a special section dedicated to hypercars, supercars, motorhomes, glamping, and automobile accessories.

Automakers from the United States, Japan, Asia and Europe will be participating in this event. It will be opened for Press on March 24, 2025 from 8am to 9 pm. It will then open for VIPs on March 25, 2025 from 10 am to 6pm and then on for the public till April 6, 2025.

46th Bangkok International Motor Show is being hosted by Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, in collaboration with over 54 leading automotive brands. It will draw crowds from this particular industry offering them a chance to view the various models on display. It will also ensure a sound platform for viewers to interact with industry experts and key business controllers, new clients and car enthusiasts.

Events being held at Bangkok International Motor Show

New two and four wheeler models, upcoming concepts, and the latest in automotive technology will be a feast for auto aficionados at the show. Considering the growing importance being shown to electric cars, there will be a special zone dedicated for EVs and internal combustion engines and spares. There will be new EV brands debuting in Thailand, including Zeekr, Omoda and Jaecoo, Chery, Kinggen, Juneyao, Riddara, and Geely. There will also be electric motorcycle brand Yadea set to make its first public display.

For the display of automotive accessories, Forum Hall 4 has been set apart. It is spread over 9,000 sq mt and includes a 3,800 sq mt section exclusively for Chinese automatic spares and electric motorcycles. The event will also host a Used Car exhibition, lifestyle and fashion products along with spiritual items. An event called MU-NIVERSE, “Unveiling Thailand’s Mu-Te-Lu Universe for the Next-Generation,” will be held from April 2 to 6, 2025, at Forum Hall 4, where visitors can view beliefs, art, technology, and lifestyle.

This year, the Bangkok Motor Show will also offer an E-Racing experience to viewers. It is being held in collaboration with R.C.S. (Runbike Championship Series) from Japan. It will host the ‘Grandprix Runbike Championship and will also include booths showcasing products related to children, sports, and lifestyle, as well as an activity zone for families. The total show is expected to generate a 10% increase in revenue over last year’s event which had seen bookings for 53,438 cars and 5,173 motorcycles.