HomeBike NewsBattRE Storie Electric Scooter Test Ride Review

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter Test Ride Review

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

Electric scooters initially struggled to gain traction due to their plastic build, toy-like feel, and awkward designs. However, brands like Bajaj and TVS raised expectations by offering better build quality and feature-loaded EVs. This shift has forced brands like Ampere and Okinawa, along with newer players, to carve their own niche. Enter BattRE Storie, a retro-classic styled electric scooter that positions itself between the mass-market and premium e-scooters in India. But does it bring anything new to the table?

Design & Build – Retro Charm with Modern Touches

At first glance, the BattRE Storie doesn’t scream for attention, but its Vespa-inspired styling makes it instantly inviting. The metal body panels give it a more premium appeal compared to its plastic-bodied rivals, though a closer look reveals differences in build quality.

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

Key design highlights:

– Round headlamp with integrated LED DRL
– Cartoonish front indicators mounted on the apron
– Wrap-around rear indicators & sleek LED tail lamp
– Minimal yet stylish grab rail

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

While the footboard offers ample space, the under-seat storage is compromised by the 3.1kWh swappable battery, leaving limited room for daily essentials. A full-face helmet won’t fit, but smaller bags and groceries will.

Battery & Charging

The BattRE Storie uses a CAN-enabled 3.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which takes 5 hours to fully charge. Charging is convenient with an external port, so you don’t have to remove the battery every time. However, if you do swap it out, a portable charger can directly charge a spare battery as well.

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

Performance & Ride Quality – Built for City Use

Powering the Storie is a 2kW hub motor from LUCAS TVS, offering a top speed of 65 kmph. The three ride modes (Eco, Power, and Sport) show only a minor difference in acceleration, with Sport mode being the most responsive. The company claims 132 km IDC range, and our real-world mixed riding conditions delivered close to that. There’s also a reverse mode, activated by a dedicated switch—an appreciated touch.

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

Handling is smooth on well-paved roads, but the stiff suspension makes bumpy roads less enjoyable. The 10-inch wheels struggle on potholes, and braking performance, while adequate, could have been better with a front disc. The regen braking is non-adjustable, which can feel intrusive, especially on an underpowered 2kW motor.

Tech & Features – Simple & Functional

The LCD display presents vital information in a clean, easy-to-read layout. Other notable features include:

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

– Keyless Start
– Side Stand Cut-off
– Anti-theft Alarm

The Storie is available in 11 eye-catching colours, including Gunmetal Black, Midnight Black, Cosmic Blue, Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Canary Red, Pearl White, Hunter Green, and more.

BattRE Storie Electric Scooter
BattRE Storie Electric Scooter

Verdict – Should You Consider the BattRE Storie?

At Rs 1,14,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the BattRE Storie isn’t the best in class, but it doesn’t try to be. It’s a simple, no-nonsense EV with retro styling, a sturdy metal body, and a decent real-world range. If braking performance and ride comfort on bad roads are deal-breakers, this may not be your pick. However, if you want an easy-to-ride, and practical electric scooter with the convenience of a swappable battery, the Storie is worth a test ride.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.