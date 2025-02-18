BattRE Storie Electric Scooter Test Ride Review

Electric scooters initially struggled to gain traction due to their plastic build, toy-like feel, and awkward designs. However, brands like Bajaj and TVS raised expectations by offering better build quality and feature-loaded EVs. This shift has forced brands like Ampere and Okinawa, along with newer players, to carve their own niche. Enter BattRE Storie, a retro-classic styled electric scooter that positions itself between the mass-market and premium e-scooters in India. But does it bring anything new to the table?

Design & Build – Retro Charm with Modern Touches

At first glance, the BattRE Storie doesn’t scream for attention, but its Vespa-inspired styling makes it instantly inviting. The metal body panels give it a more premium appeal compared to its plastic-bodied rivals, though a closer look reveals differences in build quality.

Key design highlights:

– Round headlamp with integrated LED DRL

– Cartoonish front indicators mounted on the apron

– Wrap-around rear indicators & sleek LED tail lamp

– Minimal yet stylish grab rail

While the footboard offers ample space, the under-seat storage is compromised by the 3.1kWh swappable battery, leaving limited room for daily essentials. A full-face helmet won’t fit, but smaller bags and groceries will.

Battery & Charging

The BattRE Storie uses a CAN-enabled 3.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which takes 5 hours to fully charge. Charging is convenient with an external port, so you don’t have to remove the battery every time. However, if you do swap it out, a portable charger can directly charge a spare battery as well.

Performance & Ride Quality – Built for City Use

Powering the Storie is a 2kW hub motor from LUCAS TVS, offering a top speed of 65 kmph. The three ride modes (Eco, Power, and Sport) show only a minor difference in acceleration, with Sport mode being the most responsive. The company claims 132 km IDC range, and our real-world mixed riding conditions delivered close to that. There’s also a reverse mode, activated by a dedicated switch—an appreciated touch.

Handling is smooth on well-paved roads, but the stiff suspension makes bumpy roads less enjoyable. The 10-inch wheels struggle on potholes, and braking performance, while adequate, could have been better with a front disc. The regen braking is non-adjustable, which can feel intrusive, especially on an underpowered 2kW motor.

Tech & Features – Simple & Functional

The LCD display presents vital information in a clean, easy-to-read layout. Other notable features include:

– Keyless Start

– Side Stand Cut-off

– Anti-theft Alarm

The Storie is available in 11 eye-catching colours, including Gunmetal Black, Midnight Black, Cosmic Blue, Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Canary Red, Pearl White, Hunter Green, and more.

Verdict – Should You Consider the BattRE Storie?

At Rs 1,14,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the BattRE Storie isn’t the best in class, but it doesn’t try to be. It’s a simple, no-nonsense EV with retro styling, a sturdy metal body, and a decent real-world range. If braking performance and ride comfort on bad roads are deal-breakers, this may not be your pick. However, if you want an easy-to-ride, and practical electric scooter with the convenience of a swappable battery, the Storie is worth a test ride.