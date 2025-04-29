Benda BD250-3B Patented With Boxer Engine – 2026 Debut Likely

Although official details are not available, Benda BD250-3B could have power output of more than 30 hp at high revs

Known for its innovation in motorcycle design and technology, China-based Benda manufactures a wide variety of cruisers and sports bikes. A clutch of design patent images from the Chinese Patent Office reveals that Benda is working on a new roadster bike fitted with a boxer engine. Let’s explore some of the key details of this fascinating motorcycle.

Benda BD250-3B Patented – Boxer engine, water cooling

Engine architecture used for Benda BD250-3B appears similar to that of Boxer-engine-equipped BMW bikes produced since 2013. One can notice the water cooling, along with vertical flow of the cylinder occurring from top to bottom. Water cooling with a boxer engine in a 250cc bike seems like an impressive engineering move.

In case of BMW bikes equipped with boxer engines, the output is approximately 100 hp per litre. Considering Benda BD250-3B’s 250cc engine, power output could be in the range of 25 to 30+ hp. Boxer engines are not commonly seen with quarter-litre bikes. In this space, most common are single-cylinder and parallel-twin engines.

Benda and Keeway (both falling under Chinese QJMotor) are some of the bikemakers who are actively pursuing cruiser formats that legacy brands are known for. These companies have offered Harley-Davidson-inspired V-Twin with belt-drive formula and now, we see Benda working on BMW Motorrad-inspired Boxer engine format.

Both brands are also known for their competitive pricing, which will be far below what the legacy brands operate in. We wish Benda would launch this motorcycle in India the same way V302C (V-Twin engine with belt drive) is launched here via the Keeway brand, operated by QJMotor.

Distinctive hardware

In addition to its water-cooled boxer engine, the Benda BD250-3B incorporates several other innovative ideas. For example, the chassis design is quite a spectacle. The main frame uses thick steel tubes that connect the rear of the bike to the steering head. In addition, the engine works to support the structure.

With this setup, Benda has used an aluminium rear swing arm, which is mounted at the rear of the boxer engine. This again is something that’s quite surprising. Even more so with the complex linkage mechanism and low-hanging central spring strut. Another notable aspect is that Benda BD250-3B makes use of hydraulics to alter the power flow by 90 degrees.

Power is transferred from the longitudinally mounted crankshaft of the boxer engine to the chain sprocket. While one would expect automatic transmission to be offered with Benda BD250-3B, the bike has manual controls. This is evident with the hand clutch lever and a foot shift lever.

Looks dope!

Benda BD250-3B has an eye-catching, dominating road presence. Some of the key highlights include a round headlamp, telescopic forks (likely) with robust covers, bar-end mirrors, low-set clip-on handlebars, sleek fuel tank design, single-piece seat and underbelly exhaust. The bike has disc brakes at both ends.

Benda is known for its flair to bring even the most radically designed bikes to production stage. We have already seen examples such as Benda Napoleon Bob and Benda LFC 700 Pro. One can expect the Benda BD250-3B to be launched in 2026 or a bit later. In addition to China, Europe could also get the Benda BD250-3B. The company already has a presence in countries like Germany and Austria.