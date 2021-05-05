Benda LFC700 Cruiser Officially Revealed – Global Debut In July

Benda LFC700 has been designed as a futuristic mid-displacement power cruiser and is based on the LF-01 Concept unveiled last year

Chinese automakers are infamous for ripping off designs from international models and using them for their own local versions. However, Benda Motorcycles quashed this theory when it officially unveiled LFC700 recently and is expected to go on sale from July 1 this year in China.

The cruiser takes heavy inspiration, in terms of design, from its pre-production concept version showcased at the Chongqing Motor Show in China in September last year. The brand must be credited for adopting a thoroughly fresh design instead of ripping apart a BMW or Harley Davidson even though the overall styling feels a bit polarising.

Overall Styling

The motorcycle looks sharp and beefy while sleek and sophisticated aluminium body panels make it look futuristic. This is contrasting to contemporary mid-capacity displacement cruisers which usually adopt a retro-styling for a cruiser in this space.

In this case, the motorcycle flaunts styling elements such as a round LED headlamp, metallic fork covers and brawny tank shrouds. The most notable highlight, however, is the fighter jet-inspired headlight that gets small gaps serving as air intake vents.

The single-piece seat follows the motorcycle’s fluid design language and is extremely accessible at a height of 695mm. Further complemented by a low scoop stance, forward-set footpegs and a drag handlebar, the motorcycle would ensure a comfortable riding posture. However, the production-spec version could feature footboards, instead of the small pegs. The fat tyres, especially the 310mm cross-section at rear further add a hint of a bobber to its appeal.

Features on offer

The concept bike revealed earlier last year presented features such as a full-colour TFT display, a slipper assist clutch, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, ABS as well as hill start assist. However, the production version misses out on a couple of techs including ride-by-wire throttle and cruise control. In spite of this, LFC700 is one of the better-equipped machines in its segment.

Engine, Hardware Specs

Coming to performance, LFC700 is powered by a 680cc inline-four liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 96.55 bhp at 12000rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch while top speed has been capped at 180 kmph. Speaking of its dynamics, the motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar frame with an all-aluminium body which constricts the weight of the motorcycle to 215 kilos.

Hardware comprises a fully adjustable suspension setup featuring USD forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. It rides on 19-inch and 18-inch front and rear alloy wheels respectively. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends which are assisted by Bosch dual-channel ABS.

Although prices are not yet revealed, its initial launch price is expected to be pegged between CNY 40,000 and CNY 50,000 (equivalent to INR 4.58 lakh-5.75 lakh). It is hardly expected to arrive at Indian shores since the company Benda Motorcycles has no base in India in the first place.