Benelli 500cc Urban Cruiser India Launch Price Rs 4.98 Lakh

As part of the strategy to expand its India portfolio, Benelli has launched 502C today. Described as the ‘ultimate urban cruiser’, 502c bookings are already opened for a token amount of Rs 10,000. Price starts from Rs 4.98 lakh, ex-sh. Two colours are on offer – Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black.

With this latest addition, Benelli portfolio will comprise a total of five motorcycles. Other Benelli motorcycles available in India are Imperiale 400, Leoncino 500, TRK 502, and TRK 502 X. Later this year, more Benelli bikes are planned to be launched in India such as TNT 600, 302R, 302S, and Leoncino 250.

Benelli 502c design and features

Looking at the bike’s core silhouette, it appears to have derived inspiration from Ducati Diavel. Owing to its sinewy profile, the bike has a dominating road presence. The bike’s aggressive character can be seen in its sculpted body lines, exposed steel trellis frame, and double barrel stainless exhaust pipes. 502c is equipped with tall handlebars and forward-set foot pegs, which ensure a comfortable riding stance.

Other key features include LED headlamp with DRL, radiator grille, engine guard, single price saddle, and raised tail section. Fuel tank is a curvy, elongated unit that can hold 21 litres of fuel. The bike sports a blacked out look, as is evident in the blacked out engine, frame, side panels and wheels.

Benelli 502c is expected to be offered in two colour options. Talking about features, the bike gets a fully digital instrument console. It displays a range of information such as speed, rpm, gear indicator, odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge.

Benelli 502c engine

Powering Benelli 502c will be the same engine currently in use with Leoncino 500 and TRK 502. The 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid cooled motor is capable of generating 47.5 ps of max power at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension system comprises upside down telescopic fork at the front and coil spring oil damped rear suspension. The bike is equipped with disc brakes at both ends; 280 mm dual discs at the front and 240 mm single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Benelli 502c price

In the company’s line-up, 502c will be positioned above Leoncino 500. BS6 Leoncino was launched earlier this year in February at a starting price of Rs 4.59 lakh. However, with the price hike in June, Leoncino now retails at Rs 4.70 lakh. Talking about 502c, the cruiser is just under the Rs 5 lakh mark.