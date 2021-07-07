Benelli 502C Cruiser Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

Benelli 502C will be the fourth 500cc model to be added to the brand’s India lineup

Benelli has been much more active in 2021 than it was the previous year. The Chinese-owned Italian brand decided to introduce seven new models in India for 2021 out of which TRK 502, TRK 502X and Leoncino 500 have already been launched in India. It seems the company is soon looking to expand its 500cc segment of motorcycles in India.

The bikemaker has shared a teaser of an upcoming cruiser on its official social media channels, which is set to be revealed in India tomorrow. From the looks of it, in all probability, it appears to be the 502C. The motorcycle is marketed as an “Urban Cruiser” in international markets, the same words which find a place in the caption posted alongside the teaser.

Design & Ergonomics

The mid-displacement cruiser was updated last year with revised styling and ergonomics. The latest iteration of 502C is based on SRV 500 from Qianjiang Motor which also happens to be the parent company of the Italian brand. While 502C was initially not on the list of the seven Benelli models to be launched in India, it seems the company has seen potential in the 500cc category which is sparse at the moment.

From the outset, Benelli 502C bears an uncanny resemblance to Ducati Diavel with its low and forward stance, raised handlebar and scooped-style single-piece seat. Upfront, the bike gets an oval-shaped, all-LED headlamp which is somewhat similar to Benelli TNT 600i and 302S. Just like Diavel, it gets a free-flowing fuel tank design and a stubby tail section.

The ergonomics are well suited for a relaxed riding posture which allows long-distance touring. The saddle is very accessible at 750mm while footpegs have been placed forward for a laid-back ride posture. Despite its low stance, it gets a fairly decent 170mm ground clearance.

Mechanical Specs

The latest iteration of 502C gets a new steel trestle frame along with a stubby rear subframe. The frame is suspended on USD front forks and a mono-shock at rear. Both front and rear wheels are now 17-inch units wrapped around by 120-section and 160-section of rubber respectively. Braking hardware comprises twin 280mm petal discs with radial calipers at front and a single 240mm petal disc at rear. This is assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Benelli 502C is powered by the same 500cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which also features in Leoncino 500 and TRK 500 range. This motor is capable of producing 47 bhp at 8,500rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 4,600rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Expected Price

In terms of features, the cruiser gets an all-LED lighting setup and a fully digital instrument console. Details of the motorcycle will be revealed soon while pre-bookings are expected to commence once the motorcycle makes its maiden appearance in India. Expect it to be priced around Rs 5.0 lakh (ex-showroom). Internationally, 502C it rivals Honda Rebel 500.