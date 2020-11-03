Benelli Imperiale 400 Diwali Offers Up To Rs 12k Announced

Benelli Imperiale 400 helps save over 10k if purchased this festive season

With the ongoing festive season being hotbed for offers, Benelli India has now introduced its Diwali Sparkle Offer. This makes the Benelli Imperiale 400 an even more tempting offering. Diwali Sparkle Offer customers can own Imperiale 400 with savings up to Rs. 12,000 for the red and black colour option. It is to be noted here that the silver colour is already offered at a Rs 10k lower price as compared to the other two colours.

Just as all good things come to an end, the festive offer is available for a limited time across all Benelli dealerships. With festive season sales sentiment always being stronger, and customers receiving more footfalls, the specially curated offer will will the manufacturer reach a wider audience, while making the value proposition on Imperiale 400 even more accessible for potential customers.

Benelli financing option

Benelli India has rolled out the offer in conjunction with a recently announced ‘Low EMI’ scheme of Rs. 4,999 with up to 85 percent funding. Available at a starting price of Rs. 1.99 lakhs onward, customers can book a Benelli Imperiale 400 for Rs. 6,000. Of course, this can be done online or at a dealership.

The finance scheme is curated to be a convenience to ensure ease of purchase, which in turn would make the proposal more attractive for likely customers. This is in tandem with recent trends where finance options have been reworked to up the ease of purchase quotient keeping in mind disruption brought about by Covid-19 pandemic. The impetus is one that’ll yield positive response for bike that has already proven its popularity, having closed bookings at 4k units in 2019.

Imperiale 400 retro-classic the manufacturer says is for ‘free spirits’, and strongly recalls brand heritage. Imperiale 400 owners are offered 3-year unlimited kms warranty, and 2-year complimentary service as standard’. 3rd-Year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), and 24X7 RSA service are on offer.

Available in 3 colours, Red, Silver and Black, Imperiale 400 gets power from a SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS6 engine with electronic FI that returns 21PS @ 6000rpm, and max torque of 29Nm @ 3500rpm.

Benelli Imperiale 400 colours

Of course the specially curated offer is only on the Red and Black colour option this season. Regular price applies for the Silver Imperiale. Of course, it’s most likely a blink and you miss offer considering the season of festivity is spans for only a fortnight more.

And even as Imperiale 400 goes about creating a strong buyer base, the manufacturer finds yet another bike to contend with in the Honda CB350. The latest segment entrant proves to be yet another chose for those interested in a mid-size segment offering.

Interestingly, the segment now appears to be a lot more sizeable with the product range now being a handful as compared to just having to buy a Royal Enfield, which was the only option until a few years ago.