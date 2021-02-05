Benelli Imperiale Price Cut By Rs 10k – Thanks To Increased Localization

Benelli Imperiale 400 competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa and Jawa Forty Two and Honda H’ness CB350

Benelli Imperiale 400 is on display at the company’s 37th exclusive showroom under the dealership of Saraswati Automobiles. Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India Mahavir Group, located at Asmi Square, Siliguri, West Bengal. The company has announced a new pricing at Rs.1.89 lakhs.

Bookings have opened at Rs.6,000 at the Siliguri showroom and orders can also be placed via the company’s website. Even as the Benelli was launched last year with a price tag of Rs.1.99 lakhs, this lower and attractive price tag has been made possible on account of increased localized content and the strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar.

New Price New Rivals

Benelli Imperiale 400 competes with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa and Jawa Forty Two and the Honda H’ness CB350 in its segment. This cruiser bike gets three colour options of black, red and silver.

It sports a round headlamp with chrome casing, chrome finished turn indicators and chrome accents on its tail lamp. It is built on a steel double cradle frame and shows off a peanut shaped fuel tank while seating is in a split design. The Siliguri showrooms also stocks the company merchandise and accessories.

Benelli Imperiale 400 also comes in with a two year unlimited kms warranty. This can be extended to a further two years while Benelli also offers 24×7 road side assistance as a part of its after sales service.

Benelli Imperiale 400 Engine Lineup

The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 gets its power via a 364cc, fuel injected, single cylinder, air cooled engine that offers 21 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Suspension is handled by 41mm telescopic fork in the front and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is via 300mm disc brake in the front and 240mm brake at the rear with dual channel ABS.

Benelli Upcoming Launches

Benelli currently has only 2 bikes in its portfolio in India. Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6 which was introduced in India in 2020 while on 29th January 2021 the Benelli TRK 502 was launched at Rs.4.80 lakhs. Other model launches were delayed due to the pandemic last year and now Benelli is planning several new launches in the country.

These will include Benelli TRK 502X with launch in March 21, while later this year the company will bring in the Benelli Leoncino 500, Benelli 302S Tourer, Benelli 302R Super sport, Benelli Leoncino 250 and the Benelli TNT 600i.