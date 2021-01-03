Benelli India To Launch 7 New Motorcycles In 2021 – 250cc To 600cc Segment

Benelli discontinued all the models ever since BS6 emission norms kicked on April 1, 2020 and updated only offering in its portfolio- Imperiale 400

Benelli has had a very quiet 2020 since the company hasn’t had much to celebrate about. It has only one product in its India lineup as of now, i.e., Imperiale 400. The Chinese-owned Italian bikemaker has now revealed its upcoming lineup for the Indian market which is going to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms.

The company will launch seven new motorcycles in the coming few months probably starting from next month and going up to August 2021. These updated BS6 models are expected to witness a considerable price hike in comparison to their discontinued BS4 models somewhere between the range of Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000.

Benelli India Line-up for 2021

The 2021 model lineup will include Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 250, Leoncino 500, 302S, 302R and TNT 600i. TRK 502 and TRK 502X are adventure tourer motorcycles with the former being more adept in handling hardcore off-road trails.

The Leoncino brand is the Italian bikemaker’s range of scrambler motorcycles. Both models are similarly designed as street naked body styles with the smaller one equipped with a 250cc single-cylinder engine while the bigger one is powered by a 500c parallel-twin mill.

Surprisingly Benelli has replaced TNT 300 with the new naked roadster 302S which will be powered by the same 300cc in-line two-cylinder engine which did its work in TNT 300. It will also be accompanied by its faired sibling- 302R which will be powered by a 300cc parallel-twin motor instead of an in-line two-cylinder unit.

The brand’s flagship product TNT 600i will probably be the last of the lot which will be launched around August this year. The naked streetfighter will be powered by a 600cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC in-line four-cylinder motor.

Other models in foray

That’s not all, Benelli is also expected to widen its portfolio by bringing in other models such as its entry-level adventure tourer TRK 251 and its flagship ADV TRK 802 sometime at a later stage.

TRK 802 was also stopped testing in foreign lands a few months ago. Retailed as SRB 750 in the Chinese market, TRK 802 will be powered by a 745cc, parallel-twin engine which is good enough for 76bhp and 67Nm of peak torque.

Honestly, we expected Benelli’s flagship faired motorcycle- 600RR to be included in the lineup as it has been spotted testing on numerous occasions overseas. The motorcycle was revealed as ‘QJ SRG600’ in the Chinese market a few months ago. It will be powered by a 600cc in-line four-cylinder unit which kicks out close to 84 bhp and 54.6 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a six-speed gearbox.