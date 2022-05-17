Benelli India New Scooter – Keeway Sixties 300i Launched

Showcased at 2019 EICMA in Milan, Victoria Motorrad Nicky 300 has 50cc and 125cc siblings as well

In a move that will surely turn heads, Hungarian two wheeler brand Keeway has introduced Victoria Motorrad Nicky 300 for Indian market. Here, it is badged as Keeway Sixties 300i. It’s an eccentric idea, especially at a time when electric scooters are sharing much of the limelight.

Sixties 300i is a first-of-its-kind scooter in India and could appeal to folks looking for an entirely new experience. The scooter will be sold via Benelli India dealerships. Bookings are open at a token amount of Rs 10k. Deliveries will start from next month. Prices of Sixties 300i scooter will be revealed in a few days.

Sixties 300i design

Sixties 300i has retro styling with features such as round rear view mirrors, broad front mudguard, split seats, and curvy side panels. Based on the specific colour option, there’s liberal use of chrome highlights. These can be seen on the headlamp, rear view mirrors, side panels and exhaust. In case of sportier colour options such as grey, these highlighters are blacked-out.

Other key features of Sixties 300i include LED headlamp and vertically positioned rear turn signals. Front fascia has a classy look and feel with a prominent emblem placed on the mudguard. Mid-section of the front apron has a retro styled, rugged looking grille insert with turn indicators at either ends.

Users can expect optimal comfort with Sixties 300i, as it offers an ergonomic riding stance. The scooter comes with a large rider seat and there’s plenty of floorboard space. It can be used for carrying a wide variety of luggage, equipment and groceries. The scooter has space for some more stuff at the rear, where it has been equipped with a small carrier. There’s space underneath the rider’s seat as well, which can easily store a half-face helmet.

Based on the colour variant, seats are either brown or black. Sixties 300i utilizes a semi-digital instrument console with multi-colour backlit. The unique hexagonal design of the console has a classy, premium feel, which enhances overall user experience.

Sixties 300i engine and specs

Sixties 300i is powered by a 278 cc, air cooled, single cylinder motor that generates 21.75 PS of max power at 7,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It is mated to a CVT transmission. The scooter can reach a top speed of 120 kmph. Fuel efficiency is expected to be around 30 km per litre.

Dimensionally, Sixties 300i is 1975mm long, 710mm wide and 1165mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1365mm. Seat height is 760mm and ground clearance is 107 mm. Net weight is 142 kg and fuel carrying capacity is 10.5 litres. Sixties 300i has hydraulic suspension at front and rear. It rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with tubeless tyres.

With no direct rivals at the time of its launch, Keeway Sixties 300i will enjoy the first mover advantage. The scooter is a bold statement, in terms of both its design and its positioning in Indian market. Neo-retro styling, coupled with powerful performance makes this scooter an attractive proposition for enthusiasts.