Benelli Keeway 250cc Cruiser Launched – RE Meteor 350 Rival

K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle offers segment-first features such as 2-cylinder engine and belt-drive system

Hungarian two-wheeler manufacturer Keeway appears to have a bullish strategy for the Indian market, as three new products have been launched simultaneously. The portfolio includes Sixties 300i, a retro styled scooter; Vieste 300, a maxi scooter; and a cruiser named K-Light 250V.

Both Keeway and Benelli are owned by China-based Qianjiang Group. Keeway has a presence across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa. In most European markets, the company focuses on small capacity bikes and scooters in the 50cc to 125cc segment.

Benelli Keeway 250cc Cruiser – K Light 250V

In terms of its design, Keeway K-Light 250V looks familiar to other cruiser bikes like Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. In international markets, the bike is offered in 125cc and 200cc variants as well. This 250cc version launched in India has larger proportions, as compared to its smaller siblings. The bike has the silhouette of a classic retro motorcycle and comes with features such as round headlamp. Users will be able to choose from three colour options – Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Grey.

Other key features include sculpted fuel tank, all-LED lights, step-up split seat, engine guard, dual exhaust, pillion back rest, short tail section and rear tyre hugger. Overall, the bike has a muscular profile, which ensures a dominating street presence. It is 2230 mm long, 920 mm wide, 1090 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1,530 mm.

In terms of ride comfort, the plus points include the scooped-up rider seat, pulled-back handlebar and forward-set footpegs. However, the pillion section looks relatively constrained in comparison to the rider seat. It can work for city rides, but may not be comfortable for long-distance journeys.

Users can expect optimal control and handling with a low-seat height of 715 mm. Some of the unique features of K-Light include a tank-mounted semi-digital instrument console. It shows a range of information including gear position indicator.

Keeway K-Light 250V engine and specs

Powering Keeway K-Light 250V is a 249cc, V-twin, air cooled motor that generates 18.7 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Suspension system comprises telescopic shock absorbers at front and hydraulic suspension at rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to Thrustzone.

Users can expect smooth performance, as the bike comes with a belt drive system. Another useful feature is 20-litre tank capacity. This will ensure fewer stops at fuel stations. K-Light has 160mm ground clearance, which is adequate for a wide variety of environments. The bike has 16-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 120/80 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

Bookings for all three Keeway two-wheelers are currently open for a token amount of Rs 10,000. Prices are yet to be revealed. Bookings can be made online on Keeway India website or at any of Benelli dealerships. It will rival motorcycles from Royal Enfield, especially the Meteor 350 cruiser.