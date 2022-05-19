Benelli Keeway Maxi Scooter Debuts In India – 278cc, 18.7 hp

Upon its launch in India, Keeway Vieste 300 maxi-scooter is expected to be priced around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Keeway made its grand entry into the Indian market by unveiling not one but three new products. We have already discussed the K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle and the Sixties 300i retro-style scooter in detail. The third model in the company’s India lineup will be Vieste 300 which is a Maxi-style scooter. All three will be sold via the Benelli dealer network. Keeway and Benelli are owned by China’s QJ Motor Group.

The Maxi scooter space hasn’t been a mass volume churning segment since there are only a handful of such options available in the country and Keeway intends to utilize this wide space by introducing Vieste 300. When launched it will be slotted right in between Yamaha Aerox 155 and BMW 400 GT in India.

Benelli Keeway Vieste 300 Scooter

Prices of Keeway Vieste 300 are expected to be announced a few months later at the time of its official launch. Like other Keeway models, Vieste 300 will be sold alongside Benelli motorcycles through the latter’s showrooms. Bookings for all three Keeway two-wheelers are currently open and interested buyers can book their vehicles at a token amount of Rs 10,000.

Deliveries of Vieste 300 will commence from June onwards whereas test rides are slated to begin from May 26 onwards. Coming to its design, Vieste 300 is a traditional Maxi scooter in terms of its overall aggressive styling and dimensions, which coincidentally resembles the Keeway GT270 sold overseas. Like contemporary Maxi scooters, it sports an angular front apron that houses four LED projector lamps with DRLs.

Vieste 300 flaunts signature Maxi scooter highlights like a long body, a tinted windscreen, a free-standing handlebar, a split step-up seat and a long transmission tunnel. Turn indicators sit flush with the bodywork lending it a distinctly clean look. The Hungarian brand is offering Vieste in three colour options including Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte White.

Features & Specs on offer

In terms of features, the Maxi scooter receives full LED illumination, a keyless fob and what Keeway calls a ‘continental drive system’. The traditional key slot has now been replaced with an illuminated knob which adds to its premium appeal. Further, it has been equipped with a part-digital and part-analog instrument console that appears to be borrowed from a car.

The console comes with an ambient temperature gauge, tripmeter, fuel gauge, engine temperature gauge and maintenance indicator among others. The split-style seat comes with lumbar support for the rider for enhanced lower back comfort during long rides. The scooter gets a 12-litre fuel tank. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of Benelli Keeway in the video below by Aayush SSM.

Powering Keeway Vieste 300 is a 278.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that churns out 18.7hp at 6500rpm and 22Nm at 6000rpm. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks in front and hydraulic shocks at rear. Anchorage duties are handled by a 240mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at rear which are aided by dual-channel ABS.