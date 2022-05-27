Benelli Keeway Scooters Sixties, Vieste 300 – Launch Price Rs 3 Lakh

Keeway has priced both the scooters starting at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-sh) offering the same platform with two different body styles

Keeway is a Hungarian motorcycle manufacturer that is currently owned by the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer QJ Motors along with Benelli. Keeway brand has a global presence and is very popular in Europe for its commuters and scooters. The brand is also known for its Harley-Davidson-inspired cruiser motorcycles in Europe.

Keeway recently debuted in India with 3 products, Sixties 300i retro-styled scooter, Vieste 300 maxi scooter and the K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle. Off the three, company has launched the Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 scooters in India for a price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-sh). QJ Motors is expected to sell the Keeway products through its already established Benelli dealerships.

Benelli Keeway Scooter – Sixties 300i

The Sixties 300i, as the name suggests, is inspired by the flamboyant European scooters from the 1960s. It gets classic design language with its round headlamps, round mirrors, classic looking badging, retro grab handles and large split seats with the 1960s flair.

Along with the classic design, it gets three new classic colour themes, Matte Light Blue, Matte Grey and Matte White. All three colours get contrasting plastic trims and seat covers. Matte Light Blue is the most retro-looking and gets cream-coloured plastic trims, white-walled tyres and tan-coloured seat covers.

The Matte Grey gets tan-coloured plastic trims, black chrome, red lettering and black seat covers. Matte White gets white plastic trims, black chrome, red lettering and red-coloured seat covers.

It gets an analog speedo with a small LCD panel for various readouts. Sixties 300i also get a fuel tank mounted on the floorboard with 10L capacity. It measures 1985 mm in length, 720 mm in width, 1170 mm in height and has a 1390 mm wheelbase with 790 mm seat height and 140 mm of ground clearance. Sixties 300i gets LED headlights and vertically laid-out tail lights. It weighs 146 kg and comes with 120/70 tubeless rubber wrapped on 12” wheels on both sides.

Benelli Keeway Scooter – Vieste 300

Vieste 300 is a maxi-scooter that promises a lot of comfort for the rider. Unlike its sibling Sixties 300i, Vieste 300 looks modern and futuristic with body panels that are chiseled and sharp. The body provides ample wind protection to the rider at high speeds. Keeway is offering 3 colours with the Vieste 300, Matte Blue, Matte Black and Matte White. It gets LED headlights with 4 projectors for ample illumination and light throw along with LED DRLs. At the rear, LED tail-lights and turn indicators sit flush with the maxi-scooter’s aerodynamic body.

When compared to Sixties 300i, Vieste 300 feels futuristic in terms of instrumentation. It gets a large LCD screen for various readouts and round analog speedo and tacho on either side of the screen. Vieste 300 measures 1920 mm in length, 800 mm in width, 1130 mm in height and has a 1390 mm wheelbase with 770 mm seat height and 135 mm ground clearance. The maxi-scooter weighs 147 kg and comes with 110/70 rubber at the front and 130/70 rubber at the rear. These tyres are wrapped on 13” wheels on both sides. It gets a larger 12L fuel tank owing to its touring credentials.

Pricing & Launch

QJ Motors has priced both the scooters starting at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-sh). For the money, both the scooters get a single-cylinder 4-stroke, 4-valve 278.2cc engine churning out 18.7 bhp @ 6500 RPM and 22 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Both scooters also get disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Both these scooters have created a niche for themselves as they don’t have any competition at the price point, engine capacity and the form factor.

The Sixties 300i will be the most expensive retro-themed scooter after the 150cc scooters from Vespa. Vieste 300, however, will be slotted between the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the BMW C 400 GT which costs over three times as much. At Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-sh), Keeway is offering a capable platform with two entirely different flavours.