Benelli Prices Mar 2022 – Imperiale 400, TRK 251, Leoncino 500, 502C

Benelli currently retails six models in India including TRK 251, Imperiale 400, TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500 and 502C

Benelli has come out with its first price revision for the year 2022. The Chinese-owned Italian brand has increased prices of all models including Imperiale 400, TRK 251, Leoncino 500, 502C, TRK 502 and TRK 502X by up to Rs 27,000 depending on the model. None of the motorcycles mentioned above has received any other update.

Benelli Prices Mar 2022

Starting with the TRK 251, prices for the quarter-lire adventure tourer have been increased by Rs 3,000 across all variants. The bike was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh. After the latest revision, prices for TRK 251 start at Rs 2.54 lakh for the Dark Grey option and go up to Rs 2.64 lakh for the Pure White and Black dual-tone paint scheme.

Coming to its elder sibling- TRK 502 was earlier priced at Rs 4.95 lakh, is now dearer by Rs 16,000. Even its off-road focussed sibling- TRK 502X has also witnessed the same increment in prices. Both half-litre adventure tourers are priced at Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.55 lakh respectively.

Prices of Benelli Imperiale 400, their best selling motorcycle which rivals Royal Enfield, have been increased by Rs 2,201. It now costs Rs 1.92 lakh. Leoncino 500 has gotten the highest price hike of all. It has become expensive by Rs 27k, and now costs Rs 4.96 lakh.

The last bike is the 502C power cruiser which has received a price hike of Rs 5,000. Previously, prices for 502C started at Rs 5.20 lakh. With the latest price revision, the price range for the cruiser starts at Rs 5.25 lakh for Matte Cognac Red. There are two more colour options including Glossy Black and Matte Black that are now priced at Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 5.35 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Specs & Features

Speaking of specifications, TRK 251 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 25.4 bhp at 9,250rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. This motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down forks and a mono-shock.

Braking duties are carried out by a single disc at both ends complemented by a dual-channel ABS. It is designed primarily for touring purposes and hence gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends and a massive 18-litre fuel tank. It gets features like USB charging, a digital instrument console and full LED lighting.

On the other hand, TRK 502 and 502X is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that delivers 46.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. TRK 502 is meant for touring purposes and comes with road-biased tyres wrapped around alloy wheels.

Whereas TRK 502X is a more adventure-friendly machine that rolls on wire-spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. Both motorcycles get the same list of features including a semi-digital instrument console and dual-channel ABS. The 502C cruiser shares the same 500cc parallel-twin motor as the ADV siblings.