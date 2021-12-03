Benelli TRK 251 Adventure 250cc Teased – KTM 250 Rival Launch Soon

Benelli India has shared a new teaser of their upcoming motorcycle – The much awaited 250cc adventure to rival KTM 250 ADV

Benelli has had an eventful 2021 in India. In Jan 2021, Benelli India launched TRK 502 ADV motorcycle at Rs 4.8 lakh, ex-sh. This was followed by the launch of Leoncino 500 in Feb 2021. Then came the TRK 502X in March 2021. July 2021 saw the launch of Benelli 502c. Since then, there has been no new launches from Benelli India.

Apart from the above mentioned motorcycles, Benelli also offers the Imperiale 400 – which is also their most affordable and highest selling motorcycle in the country. Benelli is getting ready to launch a new entry level motorcycle, and probably an even more affordable motorcycle in India, than the Imperiale 400.

Benelli TRK 251 Adventure teased

Just at the start of the year 2021, ahead of the launch of their first motorcycle, Benelli had announced their plans to launch 7 new motorcycles in the range of 250cc to 600cc. Of these 7, Benelli has already launched 4 of them in 2021. They will soon ben launching their 5th motorcycle under this plan.

Benelli India has shared a new teaser of their upcoming motorcycle for India. Though not much has been revealed in the teaser, Benelli fans might find the teaser familiar. Take a look at the teaser video below.

The reason that some Benelli fans might find this teaser familiar, is because this is the same teaser from 2019, which was shared by Benelli to tease the TRK 251. Now, Benelli India has used a part of the same teaser in their latest teaser. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast The Highway Pilot for sharing the update.

Benelli TRK 251 Adventure Specs

Demand for entry level adventure motorcycles in India is on the rise. Benelli TRK 251 Adventure 250cc Motorcycle borrows inspiration from the TRK 502. It is built on a steel tube trellis frame. Benelli TRK 251 boasts of 17” multi spoke alloys fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. It gets 41mm upside down forks in the front and 51mm monoshock at the rear.

Braking duties are via 280mm single floating disc and 4 piston caliper along with 240mm disc and single piston caliper. It sports LED headlamps, distinctive front mudguard and a tall windshield offering good protection to rider over long distances even at higher speeds.

Wide handlebars offer better control while the fully digital instrument cluster which enhances its appeal. A split pillion rider seat, long grab handles and compact LED tail lamp are also a part of the features on this off roader.

Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 250cc, liquid cooled, four stroke motor that offers 26 PS peak power at 9,250 rpm and 21 Nm peak torque at 8,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox. Launch is expected to take place in Jan 2022. Benelli could launch the TRK 250cc adventure at an aggressive price tag, in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, ex-sh. It will rival KTM ADV 250 upon launch.