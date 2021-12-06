Benelli 250cc Adv TRK 251 Bookings Open At Rs 6k – Launch In 3 Colours

TRK 251 will be Benelli’s fifth launch this year after TRK 502, Leoncino 500, TRK 502X and 502C

Italian manufacturer Benelli, now part of China-based Qianjiang Motorcycle, is continuing with its aggressive strategy for Indian market. In BS6 era, the company had started with Imperiale 400 classic motorcycle.

As of now, the portfolio has been expanded to include a scrambler, two adventurer tourers and one naked motorcycle. The ADV range will soon get TRK 251, which will be the most affordable bike in the company’s India portfolio. While Benellis are popular here, TRK 251 could also deliver in terms of generating desired sales volumes. Official bookings of Benelli TRK 251 have opened. Booking amount is Rs 6,000, which can be paid online, as well as at authorized dealer.

Benelli TRK 251 styling and features

TRK 251 borrows quite a few styling bits from its larger siblings TRK 502 and 502X. The bike gets a pointy nose, dual LED headlamp with LED DRL, side fairing mounted LED turn signals, sculpted fuel tank, exposed trellis frame, split seats, upswept exhaust and rear tyre hugger.

Sporty graphics can be seen on the front and side fairing and tail section. Touring capabilities are expressed with features such as large, curved windscreen. The bike also has dedicated rack at the rear for mounting top and side panniers. Instrument console is a fully digital unit with LCD screen. It displays a range of information such as speed, rpm, fuel level, gear position, time and trip meter.

Just like its larger siblings, TRK 251 can be a good companion for long distance touring. It has low seat height of 800 mm, which should make it easier to control and manoeuvre the bike. This can be especially useful in an off-road environment.

A large fuel tank with 18-litre capacity should ensure fewer stops at fuel stations. Users can expect optimal riding comfort with features such as wide and tall handlebar, contoured seats and centrally placed footpegs. 3 colours are on offer in India – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey.

Benelli TRK 251 engine and specs

Powering the bike will be a 249cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, double overhead camshaft motor. This engine is also in use with Leoncino 250 that is available in international markets. It generates 25.8 hp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike has steel trellis frame with USD front forks and T-swingarm type rear shock absorber. Braking system comprises 280 mm single disc with 4-piston callipers at front and 240mm single disc with single piston calliper at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The bike has 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. It gets 3-Year Unlimited Kilometres Warranty as Standard.

Upon its launch in India, Benelli TRK 251 will primarily rival KTM 250 Adventure. The latter will soon get its 2022 update in the form of cosmetic enhancements and improved colour theme. There are unlikely to be any major changes to the hardware of 2022 KTM 250 ADV. The bike is powered by a 248cc motor that generates 30 hp and 24 Nm.