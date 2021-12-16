HomeBike NewsBenelliBenelli TRK 251 India Launch Price Rs 2.51 L - KTM 250...

Benelli TRK 251 India Launch Price Rs 2.51 L – KTM 250 ADV Rival

Apart from KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan as well

Benelli has ended the year 2021 with a bang as it has introduced its fifth model this year. After launching a scrambler, two adventure tourers and one cruiser this year, the Italian brand has launched its entry-level adventure bike in the form of TRK 251.

Offered at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is currently the most affordable offering by Benelli in India. At this aggressive price range it directly competes with the KTM 250 ADV, which had a launch price of Rs 2.55 lakh, ex-sh. Price of KTM 250 were recently slashed by Rs 25k, and it now costs Rs 2.3 lakh ex-sh for limited period of time.

Benelli TRK 251 ADV – Design

Available in three striking colour options, TRK 251 takes a lot of styling inspirations from its older siblings- TRK 502 and TRK 502X. It gets signature ADV styling elements such as a pointy beak, a large windscreen upfront, a front-heavy quarter fairing, an exposed trellis frame and a sculpted fuel tank.

Sporty graphics are visible on the front and side fairing and tail section. The wide and tall handlebars aided with centre-set footpegs and an accessible saddle height of 800mm should offer comfortable riding ergonomics.

The twin-pod LED headlamp along with turn indicators mounted on the side fairings give the motorcycle a distinct appeal. Touring capabilities are enhanced with a luggage mounting rack and pannier boxes as an accessory.

Other common details include a side-on exhaust and a steep tail section. In terms of features TRK 251 is equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument console that displays a wide range of information such as speed, rpm, fuel level, gear position, time and trip meter. Like most ADVs in India, TRK 251 is a road-biased tourer, hence, it rides on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels shod with road-purpose tyres.

Mechanical Specs

Hardware comprises a steel trellis frame suspended on USD forks up front and a T-swingarm type mono-shock absorber at rear. Braking duties are handled by 280 mm single disc with 4-piston callipers at front and 240mm single disc with a single-piston calliper at rear. Anchorage is aided with a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Powering TRK 251 is a familiar 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC motor which also propels Leoncino 250. This engine cranks out 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 21.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike offers a ground clearance of 170mm while it tips the weighing scales at 164kg. Bookings for TRK 251 had commenced earlier this month at a token amount of Rs 6,000 with deliveries slated to begin from January 2022.

