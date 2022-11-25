Best Motorcycles To Buy Under 2 Lakh – Enfield, Pulsar, KTM, R15, Apache

The sub Rs. 2 lakh price bracket opens a portal to a bunch of capable cruiser, street, ADV and sport motorcycles to choose from

Owning a fancy motorcycle is everyone’s wish. Now that prices of motorcycles are rising by the day, it is hard to choose one. If you are upgrading from a Pulsar 150, you are looking at a budget of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh). Let’s take a look at all the motorcycles that you can buy under Rs. 2 lakh that will be a good bet for years to come. All prices in this list is ex-sh prices.

Street Motorcycles

Suzuki Gixxer 250 – Rs. 1.77 Lakh

If there was a contest for underrated motorcycles, Suzuki Gixxer 250 range would definitely win. Gixxer 250 street bike makes 26.13 bhp of power while weighing 156 kg only. It gets oil cooling, dual-channel ABS and a 6-speed gearbox.

Yamaha MT 15 V2 – Rs. 1.64 Lakh

Yamaha MT 15 is quite a looker due to its futuristic design language. V2 version brought in USD forks as well. It borrows the same 155cc engine which makes 18.1 bhp. This also powers R15 and Aerox 155. MT 15 weighs 139 kg. It gets a 6-speed gearbox, liquid-cooling, slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 – Rs. 1.44 Lakh

The new breed of Pulsars strikes the right balance between looks, performance and pricing. It is the cheapest 250cc bike in India. N250 makes 24.1 bhp and weighs in at 162 kg. It gets LED projector headlight, 5-speed gearbox and single-channel ABS.

Yamaha FZ 25 – Rs. 1.48 Lakh

Despite being a 250cc bike, FZ 25 is pegged below MT 15 and R 15. Except for its 250cc engine that makes 20.5 bhp, it doesn’t offer any fancy features that its smaller capacity engine siblings offer. It gets a 5-speed gearbox, and LED projector headlight. It weighs 153 kg.

KTM 200 Duke – Rs. 1.9 Lakh

At Rs. 1.9 lakh, KTM 200 is your best bet if you aim to keep the engine on the boil at all times. Weighing 159 kg, it extracts 24.67 bhp of power from its 200cc engine. Features include dual-channel ABS, liquid cooling, 6-speed gearbox and more.

Honourable mentions in street motorcycles below Rs. 2 lakh include Apache RTR 200 4V with prices starting from Rs. 1.28 lakh and Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 which is a good buy despite its age and lastly, Honda Hornet 2.0 priced at Rs. 1.36 lakh.

Sports Motorcycles

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 – Rs. 1.88 Lakh

This is by far the most underrated fully faired motorcycle in India. It is one of the best motorcycles to buy, though. Due to its slightly off-putting design, Gixxer SF 250 doesn’t sell as much. It gets the same 250cc engine as its naked sibling and makes 26.13 bhp while weighing 161 kg.

Yamaha R 15 V4 – Rs. 1.80 Lakh

R15 has attracted fans across the country for its nimbleness and flick-ability. In its latest V4 avatar, it is the most stylish R 15 as well. It gets features like VVA, liquid cooling, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, optional quick shifter, USD forks, traction control, Bluetooth and more. Weighing at 142 kg, R 15 makes 18.1 bhp.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 – Rs. 1.71 Lakh

Since KTM RC200 is out of budget, Pulsar RS 20 is the next best thing. It gets the same 200cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.1 bhp. RS 200 weighs 166 kg and gets a 6-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, dual projector headlights and more.

Cruiser Motorcycle

Royal Enfield 350cc Cruisers – Rs. 1.49 – 1.90 Lakh

RE motorcycles are the same cake with different toppings. Most of the aspects will be same and only differ in character. Classic 350 is priced from Rs. 1.90 lakh and Meteor 350 is priced from Rs. 1.49 lakh. The J-Series engine makes around 20 bhp and will also land on new-gen Bullet 350.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 – Rs. 1.39 Lakh

Often called as ‘sasta Royal Enfield’, Bajaj Avenger is probably the best cruiser under Rs. 2 lakh. It is a proper textbook cruiser and offers unmatched comfort. This 220cc engine makes 18.4 bhp and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Single-channel ABS is on offer and it weighs 163 kg.

Bajaj Dominar 250 – Rs. 1.75 Lakh

Being marketed as a power cruiser, Dominar 250 offers 26.63 bhp of power from its KTM-sourced 250cc engine. It gets dual-channel ABS, 6-speed gearbox and more to tackle highways. Only fly in its ointment is its 180 kg weight. Honourable mentions include TVS Ronin with starting price of Rs. 1.49 lakh and cruiser motorcycles from Jawa with starting price of Rs. 1.74 lakh.

Adventure Tourers

Hero XPulse 200 – Rs. 1.27 Lakh

This is the only proper ADV that falls under Rs. 2 lakh price mark. It has a 200cc engine that makes up to 18.8 bhp. It gets wire-spoke rims, long-travel suspension, robust chassis, and a lot more. If that is not enough, you can buy Rally kit or go with Rally Edition sold by Hero MotoCorp.