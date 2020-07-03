Best selling cars in June 2020 – Maruti WagonR to Toyota Innova

It was Maruti Alto which took the top spot in the list of best selling cars for June 2020

The auto industry is slowly but surely emerging out of the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing marginally better sales as compared to that of the previous three months. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India, has seen the Alto in first spot. Sales of this hatchback stood at 7,298 units in June 2020, a YoY drop of 61 percent as against 18,733 units sold in June 2019, due to the present market scenario.

The second and third positions on this list of top 25 cars have been usurped by Hyundai and Kia. Hyundai saw its Creta at No. 2 with 7,207 units sold down 14 percent as against 8,334 units sold in June 2019. Last month, the Creta was in a top position to become the bestselling car in the country but for June was overtaken by the Maruti Alto. This is the new generation Hyundai Creta, which was launched just a couple of days prior to the entire country being closed down.

Kia Seltos at No.3 saw a total of 7,114 units sold. The Kia Seltos was launched in August 2019 and was recently updated with new dual tone colors and added features. Numbers 4 to 8 on the list of top 25 cars sold in June 2020 were commanded by Maruti Suzuki. The WagonR at No. 4 noted sales of 6,972 units, down 32 percent as against 10,228 units sold in June 2019. DZire and Vitara Brezza at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively saw sales of 5,834 units and 4,542 units, down 61 percent and 49 percent as against sales in June 2019. The 2020 Brezza, launched just prior to the lockdown being announced , has seen sales cross the 26,000 unit mark while bookings even poured in via the company’s online portal through the lockdown period.

Maruti Suzuki also saw its Baleno and Celerio following suit at Nos. 7 and 8 with 4,300 units and 4,145 units sold in the past month. Other models of Maruti Suzuki like the Swift, Eeco, Ertiga and S-Presso were further down the order at Nos. 11, 12, 14 and 16 respectively with S-Presso sales at 3,160 units in the past month.

The spots in between were filled by non Maruti Suzuki products. Hyundai Venue was as No. 9 with 4,129 units sold, down 53 percent as against 8,763 units sold in June 2019. It was basically the Creta and Venue that allowed the company to register domestic sales of 21,320 units in June 2020. Hyundai i10 Grand at No. 13 noted a 48 percent decline in sales in June 2020 to 3,593 units as against 6,907 units sold in June 2019 while at No. 19, Hyundai Elite i20 sales dipped 71 percent to 2,718 units, down from 9,271 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Tata Motors has the Tiago at No.10 while Altroz and Nexon featured at Nos. 17 and 18 among the list of top 25 cars sold in the past month. Tiago sales stood at 4,069 units, down 27 percent as against 5,537 units sold in June 2019 while Altroz and Nexon sales were at 3,104 units and 3,040 units respectively. Tata Motors registered total sales of 11,419 units in June 2020 lower than 13,351 units sold in June 2019.

Mahindra Scorpio and XUV300 also found place among the top 25 cars sold in India in June 2020. The Scorpio was at No. 20 with 2,574 units sold, down 16 percent as against 3,071 units sold in June 2019 while in a last spot on the list, sales of the XUV300 dipped as much as 62 percent to 1,812 units as compared to 4,769 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Renault Kwid and Triber at Nos. 21 and 23 saw sales of 2,441 units and 2,064 units respectively. Kwid sales were down 44 percent as against 4,360 units sold in June 2019. Toyota Innova Crysta sales dipped 57 percent to 2,085 units down from 4,814 units sold in June 2019. MG Motors had its Hector at No. 24 with 1,867 units sold.