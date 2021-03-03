Best Selling Cars, SUVs Feb 2021 – Swift No 1, Creta Enters Top 5

Hyundai Creta witnessed the highest growth percentage for February 2021

Maruti Suzuki emphatically dominated the list of top 10 selling cars in India. As many as seven products from the largest carmaker in India made it to the list while the rest were from its nearest rival Hyundai. The passenger vehicle market recorded a cumulative sales of 3,08,593 cars in February 2021 as against 2,50,645 units sold during the same period in 2020.

The industry, therefore, grew by 23.1 percent YoY. Heading the top-selling list was once again Maruti’s blue-eyed boy Swift which recently received a facelift. The company sold 20,264 units last month as opposed to 18,696 units in February last year. Thus it recorded a YoY growth of 8 percent.

Maruti Suzuki heading list- Swift, Baleno, WagonR

Swift was followed by its sibling Baleno which registered a sales volume of 20,070 units in February this year. In comparison, the Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 16,585 units of the premium hatchback during the same period last year, thereby, recording YoY growth of 21 percent.

It was followed by the company’s tall-boy hatch WagonR which recorded sales of 18,728 units last month instead of 18,235 units sold in February last year. It witnessed YoY growth of 3 percent. This was followed by another Maruti sibling Alto at the fourth spot even though its YoY sales declined by 6 percent. The brand sold 16,919 units of its entry-level hatchback in February 2021 as opposed to 17,921 units in February 2020.

Hyundai Creta in Top 5

Top 5 in the list of best selling cars for India has been a stronghold of Maruti Suzuki usually. Hardly there is any month where a car other than Maruti Suzuki enters the top 5 list. Feb 2021 is one such month where there is a car in top 5, which is not a Maruti. The fifth spot was taken by the best-selling SUV in India- Hyundai Creta. The Korean automaker sold 12,48 units of the SUV last month as opposed to only 700 units sold in February last year and thus recorded a massive YoY growth of 1675 percent.

The sixth spot was taken by the highest-selling sedan in India- Maruti Dzire. The compact sedan registered sales of 11,901 units last month as opposed to 7,296 units during the same period last year. This translated to a YoY of 63 percent. The manufacturer sold 11,891 units of its van offering Eeco in February 2021 as opposed to 11,227 units in February 2020. It recorded YoY growth of 6 percent.

Subcompact SUVs- Vitara Brezza, Venue

Eeco was closely followed by the highest-selling subcompact SUV- Vitara Brezza with a total sales volume of 11,585 units last month. During the same period last year, Maruti sold 6,866 units of the SUV thus witnessing YoY growth of 69 percent. Brezza was followed by its immediate nemesis Hyundai Venue with cumulative sales of 11,224 units last month with YoY growth of 9 percent. In comparison, Hyundai sold 10,321 units of the crossover during the same period last year.

The list was wrapped up by Grand i10 Nios as Hyundai dispatched 10,270 units of the sporty hatch last month. It registered a decline in YoY sales by 1 percent as it sold 10,407 units last year.