Best Selling Hatchbacks Feb 2021 – Swift 1st, New i20 6th, Altroz 8th

Maruti dominated the top ten sold hatchbacks list with as many as six models

Hatchbacks are truly the most practical segment for the Indian market as majority of consumers want a small everyday utility car that satisfies a limited budget. Although it is not as strong a segment as it once was primarily due to the advent of new compact and subcompact UVs in the market, it still holds a decent grip in the market.

Maruti Dominates: Swift, Baleno, WagonR Lead

As usual, the sales chart was dominated by Maruti Suzuki as it is the country’s largest car manufacturer by a fair distance and it sells the most number of hatchbacks in India. The sales chart for February 2021 was topped by Maruti Swift with a sales volume of 20,264 against last year’s 18,696 units during the same month.

It resulted in YoY growth of 8 percent. This was followed by the company’s premium hatchback Baleno with a sales volume of 20,070 units last month. In comparison, the brand sold 16,585 units in February last year thereby recording YoY growth of 21 percent. Maruti WagonR took the third spot as it registered sales of 18,728 units last month, therefore, recording YoY growth of 3 percent.

Alto, i10 NIOS, 120 Rake good numbers

The manufacturer’s entry-level hatchback Alto came in next at the fourth spot with cumulative sales of 16,919 units. However, its YoY figures declined by 6 percent. Hyundai made inroads with Grand i10 Nios at the fifth spot as the Korean brand sold 10,270 units last month. This resulted in a YoY decline in sales by 1 percent. It was followed by the Korean brand’s premium hatchback offering i20 with sales of 9001 units resulting in YoY growth of 3 percent.

At the seventh spot was Maruti’s Micro SUV-crossover S-Presso with a total sales of 7040 units to its name last month. It witnessed a decline in YoY figures by 26 percent. S-Presso was followed by Tata Motors’ premium hatchback Altroz which raked in 6832 units for the carmaker in February therefore, registering growth in YoY figures by 143 percent. Altroz was trailed by its smaller sibling Tiago with sales of 6,787 units in February 2021 and claiming a YoY growth of 73 percent.

Celerio, Kwid, Ignis doing satisfactory business

Maruti Celerio came in next occupying the tenth spot with sales of 6214 units last month, thereby, recording YoY growth of 2 percent. Renault made it to the list courtesy sales of 3927 units of Kwid, although it registered a decline in YoY sales by 6 percent. It was followed by Maruti Ignis, as the company sold 3340 units of the compact hatch in February. This resulted in YoY growth of 15 percent.

Baleno’s rebadged twin Toyota Glanza came in next as the Japanese carmaker sold 2743 units of the premium hatch last month. It registered a marginal YoY growth of 1 percent. Hyundai Santro came in next as it recorded sales of 2128 units last month and witnessed a decline in sales by 49 percent YoY.

Santro was followed by Volkswagen Polo as the sporty hatch registered sales of 1937 units last month, therefore, recording YoY growth of 1245 percent. It was followed by its American rival Ford Freestyle with sales of 1285 units in February this year and witnessed a YoY growth of 28 percent.

The rest of the hatchbacks recorded sub-1000 unit sales in February 2021 such as Datsun Redi-Go (889 units), Honda Jazz (856), Ford Figo (119 units) and Mahindra KUV100 (4 units).