Best Selling Top 10 Scooters In FY21 – Activa, Jupiter, Dio, Ntorq Lead With 30 L Sales

Honda Activa continued to command a top most position ahead of TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq despite de-growth

FY21, a year that was riddled with lockdown and economic downturn in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that struck early in March 2020, has resulted in de-growth across the automobile industry. Motorcycle and scooter sales were particularly impacted despite the urgent need for personal mobility in view of social distancing and the fact that public transportation was an on/off affair depending on the rise and fall of COVID positive numbers. Effectively, it has been only 11 months of sales in this financial year with lockdown announced all through April 2020.

Top 10 Scooters FY 2021

Taking into account top 10 scooter sales in India during the period April 2020 to March 2021, it may be seen that overall sales dipped 17.35 percent. Total scooters sold in the said period stood at 38,17,764 units, down from 46,19,432 units sold in FY20 – for the top 10.

It was the Honda Activa that was at No.1 with highest sales in this segment and a 50.81 percent share, but suffered de-growth when compared to sales in FY20. Total Activa scooter sales for FY21 stood at 19,39,640 units, down from 25,91,059 units sold in FY20. The Honda Activa brand consists of the Activa 6G and Activa 125 with both models regularly topping the sales charts.

TVS Jupiter was at No.2 with sale de-growth of 9.24 percent to 5,40,466 units in FY21 down from 5,95467 units sold in FY20. The Jupiter range consists of three variants, Standard, ZX, and Classic powered by a 110 cc engine.

Honda also had the Dio scooter at No.3. Sales dipped 28.51 percent in FY21 to 3,14,417 units, down from 4,39,799 units sold in FY20. The Dio scooter has been regaled for its sporty appeal and received a major overhauling in its 2020 avatar with added features and better ground clearance.

Hero MotoCorp Pleasure and Destini post Growth

Hero MotoCorp saw its Pleasure and Destini scooters at Nos. 5 and 6 with both these posting growth in FY21 by a significant margin. Pleasure sales increased 31.07 percent to 2,03,594 units, up from 1,55,329 units sold in FY20 while Destini sales were up 26.67 percent to 1,44,332 units in FY21, from 1,13,944 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Yamaha RayZR and Fascino scooters also scored among the leading 10 scooters sold in India in FY21. While the RayZR posted positive growth of 21.55 percent, sales of Fascino scooter dipped 34.83 percent.

TVS Motor had the Ntorq and Pep+ at Nos. 4 and 10 with both scooters recording de-growth in FY21 over sales in FY20. Hero Maestro was also on this list at No.9 with growth of 1.06 percent to 9,533 units, up from 94,533 units sold in FY20.

As India enters the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, constraints in supply-chain coupled with sky-high fuel prices and poor buyer sentiments could continue to be reasons for the poor sales numbers at least for the next couple of months.