Best Selling Top 25 Cars Jan 2021 – Venue No 7, Nexon No 15, Triber At 25

The Top 25 cars which were sold in January’21 recorded a combined sales of 2,44,779 units

The Top 25 cars accounted for over 80% of the overall sales volume of the Passenger car segment of the country, further confirming the well-known 80-20 Pareto principle. Let’s have a look at the Top Performers and a Brand/Segment wise analysis.

Maruti Leads, As Always

Maruti continued with its dominance in sales charts as it claimed all the top 5 spots. Alto, Swift, WagonR, Baleno and Dzire managed to get the Top 5 spots however except WagonR all models registered degrowths on YoY basis. At an overall brand level, Maruti had 10 cars in the Top 25 list, however the models registered a combined degrowth of 5.5%.

Hyundai Registers Strong Growth

Hyundai managed to record strong sales growth, thanks to its SUVs which have become segment leader in their respective categories. The Creta claimed the 6th spot in the list and the Venue followed it up with the 7th spot. Creta registered sales growth of 78% while Venue recorded sales increase of 75%, both of which are commendable.

Overall, Hyundai had 3 products in the Top 10 car list while it managed to have 5 cars in the Top 25 cars list. The 5 models from Hyundai registered a combined growth of 27%.

Sales Momentum Continues at Tata’s Showrooms

Since the lifting up of Lockdown related restrictions, Tata Motors has been registering strong growths, month over month. In Jan’21 too, Tata did exceedingly well. While Tata couldn’t get any of its model in the Top 10 car list, it managed to get 3 models in the Top 25 car list. Altroz, Nexon and Tiago registered strong growths on YoY basis and the 3 models recorded a combined growth of 84%.

Kia Registers Growth

Kia’s Seltos and Sonet had started to feature regularly in the Top 10 car list however in Jan’21, both the models missed out. However, overall, Kia managed to have 2 models in the Top 15 car list with Seltos at the 11th spot and Sonet at the 13th.

Seltos registered degrowth, but still managed to post healthy numbers while Sonet churned out healthy sales figures of 8,859 units. At an overall brand level, the two models from Kia recorded a growth of 25%, which can be majorly attributed to Sonet (as Sonet wasn’t available in showrooms in Jan’20).

Mahindra Waiting for New Launches

Mahindra’s sales have tapered down significantly and the OEM has relatively lost its dominance in the SUV segment. In Jan’21, it had 0 cars in the Top 15 cars list however it managed to get 3 of its models in the Top 25 cars list.

Bolero and XUV 300 registered soft growths while the aging Scorpio posted de-growth at a YOY level. At a brand level, these 3 Mahindra models recorded a combined marginal growth of 2%.

Honda’s and Renault’s Lone Warriors

Honda and Renault had just 1 model each which could feature in the Top 25 car list. These were the Amaze from Honda and Triber from Renault. While Honda clearly needs a plan to boost its sales numbers, Renault would be counting upon the soon to be launched Kiger to do well in the upcoming months.