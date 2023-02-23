BEST Stops Plying Fleet Of 400 CNG Buses – Third Bus Catches Fire In A Month

Third Tata CNG Bus Catches Fire in a Month: Necessary corrective measures expected so such fire incidents aren’t repeated

In the latest incident, a TATA CNG bus caught fire at the Andheri BEST bus depot yesterday at 6.55 pm. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but this marks the third such incident in a month.

As a result, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has decided not ply the identified 400 strong CNG bus fleet until the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and operator can take necessary corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

BEST operates a fleet of over 3,500 buses, including about 3,000 CNG buses. The identified 400 CNG buses that are wet-leased from M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd. Under the wet lease model, the buses are owned, maintained, and driven by contractors, while BEST pays for them. The contract between the operator and BEST holds the contractor responsible for maintenance, safety, and contractual obligations.

Preventing CNG Bus Fires: A major responsibility

CNG buses are powered by compressed natural gas, making them a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel-powered buses. They produce lower emissions and noise levels and are cheaper to operate in the long run.

Problem diagnosis has identified the contractor for this particular bus fleet of Tata CNG buses. The detailed process towards solutions includes understanding causes and effects, and determining possible solutions or interventions. Once the nature and scope of the fire issue is clarified, effective solutions can be developed and implemented.

While the cause of the recent CNG bus fires is still under investigation, some possible causes include leaks in the CNG tanks, faulty fueling systems, and poor maintenance practices. To prevent future incidents, it is essential the contractor takes responsibility for ensuring passenger safety. This includes implementing regular maintenance checks, training drivers on safe driving practices, and investing in new technologies to prevent fires.

How Will BEST’s Decision not run these 400 CNG Buses affect commuters

BEST’s decision to take 400 CNG buses off the road will undoubtedly inconvenience commuters, and we can expect some changes to bus schedules in the next few days. However, public safety must be the top priority for BEST, and they cannot compromise on this. Commuters should check bus schedules for the next few days and consider alternative modes of transport if necessary.

The recent spate of CNG bus fires highlights the importance of prioritizing public safety in public transport. And one must take responsibility for ensuring that their buses are safe and reliable for passengers to use.