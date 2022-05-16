BGauss D15 Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1 L – Range 115 Kms

BGauss BG D15 premium electric scooter bookings open at Rs 500 (refundable) – Launch in June 2022

BGauss D15 Electric Scooter was unveiled today. This will be the company’s 3rd electric scooter launch. Previously, B8 and A2 made up the company’s product portfolio. Launched as recently as 2020, Bgauss is focused on a product lineup that enhances mobility solutions.

BGauss D15 brings together smart features, and style with a strong and sturdy body that makes for a comfy ride. Bookings are being entertained online, and at dealerships at Rs 499 (refundable). D15 goes on sale in June, 2022. Launch price is listed at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for D15i, and Rs 1,14,999 (ex-showroom) for D15 Pro.

Li-ion battery full charge

BGauss BG D15 is being promoted as a premium electric scooter, and is safety rich. Its smart battery and motor controller are developed and designed in-house at the Chakan plant. BG D15 is waterproof with IP 67 rated electric motor, and battery with protection against extreme heat and dust.



Power comes from a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery. It can be fully charged in 5 hours 30 mins. 0 to 60 kmph takes 7 seconds in Sports mode. Eco mode being the other option. 16-inch alloy wheels optimize manoeuvrability, and ride comfort. BGauss D15 is ARAI Certified with a 115 km ride range. Customer support is enhanced through an Annual Maintenance support, Mobile App support, Roadside Assistance, and Pick and Drop facilities.

Removable battery

Staying connected with the electric scooter is easy with a smartphone. The battery is removable. Standard features include in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, call and notification alerts. With its newest launch, the manufacturer looks to improve its customer base.



In the 2 years since its first product launch, BGauss has been focused on best-in-class products. Its retail network continues to grow to support its growing customer base. Expansion includes expanding its dealer network in Tier I and Tier II markets. With 100 showrooms operational at present, the manufacturer aims for a stronger market foothold by 2022 end.

Research and development

Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS Auto Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to launch a 100% Made in India electric scooter, BG D15 which is designed and developed by our in-house research and development team in Pune. The product quality and its functionality are a testament to BGAUSS Electric’s goal of offering best-in-class mobility solutions.

The D15 aims to cater to the growing demands of the EV enthusiasts in the country by offering a stylish, smart and reliable product which blends technology with a superior riding experience. The response to our first products was impressive and we are thankful to our customers who have shown trust in our green and sustainable mobility solutions. We are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe and intelligent electric scooters to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India.”