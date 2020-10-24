BGauss Electric Scooter Deliveries Start In Multiple Cities

BGauss registered over 50 bookings on its launch day in Hyderabad. Pune and Chennai showrooms open on 25th October

BGauss, the electric scooter division of Gujarat-based RR Global, has commenced its operations this month, starting with Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. While bookings for its products were open for a while now, deliveries have also commenced.

BGauss EVs

BGauss has kick started its operations with two models – A2 and B8. The former is a low-speed product which does not require driving license and registration while the latter is what we call as a high-speed model even though the top speed stands at a very modest 36 kmph.

Date BGauss City Launch 18th Oct Hyderabad 19th Oct Bangalore 23rd Oct Navi Mumbai 25th Oct Chennai 25th Oct Pune

The BGauss A2 is powered by a 250 W hub-mounted BLDC motor which, depending on the variant, draws current from either a fixed lead-acid battery or a removable lithium ion unit. The lead acid variant takes around 8 hours to achieve full charge while the lithium ion variant takes around 2 hours and 15 mins. The A2 is claimed to have a range of 110 km.

The BGauss B8 looks just as sleek as its sibling but with a slightly more conventional design language. The upmarket product is powered by a 1,900 W / 94.6 Nm motor. The lead acid variant has a range of 78 km while the lithium-ion variant can go 70 km on a full charge. The scooter gets LED lighting, disc brakes at either end, reverse assist, USB charging, navigation, remote locking, Bluetooth connectivity and several IoT features.

The BGauss A2 and B8 are priced between INR 52,499 to INR 88,999. The company announced that its newly opened Hyderabad showroom registered over 50 bookings on the launch day itself.

Serious EV Contender

With the parent company’s history in the electrical hardware field, BGauss is poised to emerge as one of the serious players in the country’s promising electric two wheeler market. While brands like Bajaj, Ather and Revolt could only start their operations with a very few cities in the initial phase, BGauss has the most important markets covered from day one.

The demand for personal mode of transportation is being driven by the public’s need for social distancing. BGauss could take the fast lane towards growth if it can ensure bottleneck-free production to cater to its bookings, in addition to launching more mainstream products with higher power output.

BGauss takes on the likes of Ampere, Hero Electric, Okinawa, etc., in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive market. We expect more and more start ups and established conglomerates to foray into India’s electric mobility sector.