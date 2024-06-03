BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Revealed – India’s 1st RUV

As the date for the global unveil is nearing, BGauss has unveiled their upcoming electric scooter, RUV350, soon launching in India

India has witnessed a staggering growth in demand for electric scooters in recent years. This is a compelling opportunity for many mainstream 2W manufacturers and newcomers alike. Electric mobility solutions provider, BGauss, is working to expand its portfolio and cater to a wider range of audiences. Their upcoming RV350 electric scooter will play a crucial role in that regard.

What is a BGauss RUV350 electric scooter?

One of India’s leading electric mobility solutions providers, BGauss, has officially revealed the name of their upcoming electric scooter. Set to debut on June 25th, this upcoming electric scooter from BGauss is poised to set a new benchmark in its segment.

We are talking about BGauss RUV350 electric scooter that has been creating quite a buzz in the recent past. The company unveiled the name of this scooter today and is set to make its global debut on June 25th. Company has revealed a few images of RUV350 and it looks like it is building on the ethos of BGauss D15.

A lot is riding on BGauss RUV350’s success. The company is advertising their upcoming electric scooter as India’s first RUV. This scooter looks like it is keen to take on its key rivals like Okinawa Okhi-90. BGauss is betting big on safety, reliability and quality with RUV350.

The key areas where BGauss RUV350 is expected to deliver, are robust performance, cutting-edge technology and stylish design. These attributes are tailor-made to appeal to the evolving needs of modern Indian electric scooter buyers with an edge towards an exhilarating riding experience and rider safety.

Speaking of rider comfort, BGauss RUV350 will come equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, similar to its sibling D15, ensuring stellar ride quality over bad patches of roads. Rider’s triangle will be upright and will contribute towards a stress-free ride for the rider. Practicality includes a flat floorboard and a decently long and spacious under-seat storage.

What to expect?

Battery specs and other key details are yet to be revealed. Battery size could be in the same ballpark as its sibling D15, which is a 3.2 kWh pack. We can expect BGauss RUV350 to come equipped with more cutting-edge powertrain components than its current flagship, D15.

BGauss RUV350 will be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Chakan, outside of Pune. The company promises rigorous R&D, ensuring top-notch quality and performance. The company has 125+ showrooms across the country and is also eyeing for global markets, as part of their commitment to “Make in India, Made for India” initiative.