BGauss RUV350 First Look – Is This Your Next Electric Scooter?

Largest alloy wheels among any electric scooters, metal body and sturdy underpinnings are the main attributes that BGauss RUV350 promises

Indian electric scooter startup, BGauss, unveiled the new RUV350. Aimed to take on varied Indian terrains and road conditions, RUV350 aims to provide a unique experience to buyers. We can’t express our opinions, nor state facts or specs of RUV350. So, here’s a first look at this electric scooter.

BGauss RUV350 First Look – Design and appeal

In the sea of electric scooters on sale in India, establishing a distinct identity is often a task. A lasting impression, if you may. Some OEMs throw every single feature that they can cram in their scooter, some load their scooters with gimmicks and some offer the most utility. BGauss is not taking any of these routes.

Instead, BGauss is aiming to offer sturdy and robust electric scooters with RUV350. It seems to be promising the largest alloy wheels and a steady stance among any electric scooter in India. Design and overall silhouette look like it is building on their existing D15 electric scooter.

Headlights and DRLs are at the usual position on the handlebar, instead of being integrated into scooter’s apron. Rear suspension is single-sided, while front isn’t. Stitching on seat cover, contrasting wheel colours (Grey, Orange and Yellow) along with exterior dual-tone colours with graphics are notable exterior attributes.

What does RUV mean?

According to BGauss, RUV350 is India’s first RUV. So, what is an RUV, to begin with? RUV abbreviates to Rider’s Utility Vehicle and looks like it is in keeping with the utility RUV350 is promising to customers. RUV350 packs BGauss’ new In-Wheel Hyperdrive motor that replaces D15’s rear hub motor.

The main highlights of this electric scooter, as touted by the company, are largest (among electric scooters) alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, under seat storage to accommodate at least a half-face helmet, metallic body panels, a fully digital non-touch instrument cluster with a multitude of features, drive modes, reverse mode, and more. There are thoughtful touches too, like the concealed charging cable storage under the floorboard, storage behind the front apron, etc.

As revealed by the company, BGauss RUV350 is a completely made-in-India product. “A to Z, an Indian product”, as stated by Founder and MD of BGauss and Director of RR Global, Hemant Kabra. BG BGauss is a venture of RR Global Group which is among India’s leading electrical and electronic component manufacturers and vendors. The company commenced operations in 2020, based out of Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra.

BGauss has sold around 45K vehicles since they commenced production and is among the top 10 electric scooter manufacturers in India. RUV350, their latest launch, embodies all the R&D the company has been carrying out in the recent past. This particular scooter boasts multiple patents too, as it incorporates many new technologies, as per BGauss.