BGauss RUV350 Launch Price 1.10 L – 135 Km Range, 16″ Alloys For Indian Road Conditions

BGauss RUV350 electric scooter has been launched in India. It is offered in 3 variants in a price range of Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.35 lakh

To seize the lucrative opportunities in electric scooter market and to expand its portfolio, BGauss has launched RUV350 in India. This is the company’s first vehicle branded an RUV (Rider’s Utility Vehicle) and aims to cater for a niche. At Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.35 lakh starting price range, here is what it has to offer.

BGauss RUV350 Launched

While other electric mobility manufacturers are chasing range, features, safety and performance with their scooters, BGauss RUV350 is all about the riding experience. That said, it does pack in quite a bit of features and creature comforts that should appeal to the target demographic. RUV350 replaces BGauss D15 in the lineup.

Design-wise, we can see a vintage scooter appeal on RUV350 with a modern take. All LED lighting, dual-tone colour schemes, contrasting wheel colours, single-sided rear suspension, 5-inch TFT non-touch colour screen, fork gaiters, a flip key and dual-exhaust appeal at the back flanking the tail lights are some of the notable design elements.

What are the key strengths?

Replacing the D15’s rear hub motor is BGauss’ proprietary In-Wheel Hyperdrive that is capable of tackling an 18-degree gradient. Other notable functional attributes of BGauss RUV350 are its long seat, decent under-seat storage to house a half-face helmet, lockable storage in the floorboard to house charging cable, storage compartment behind scooter’s apron, a vacation mode, riding modes with varied performance and range, reverse mode and more.

According to Founder and MD of BGauss and Director of RR Global, Hemant Kabra, the main strengths of RUV350 are the largest-in-segment 16-inch alloy wheels, metallic body panels and the fact that it is completely made in India. The company is targeting both Millennials and Gen Z audiences who need a high-riding tall scooter with a comfortable ride provided by large 16-inch wheels.

The 5-inch TFT screen is controlled by a combination of buttons and brake levers. It has day and night modes that it automatically switches to with inputs from an ambient light sensor. This system is capable of storing 2 digital documents and shows turn-by-turn navigation when connected via a dedicated app.

Variants and Pricing

3 variants are on offer, these are RUV 350i EX (Rs 1.1 lakh), RUV 350 EX (Rs 1.25 lakh) and RUV 350 MAX (Rs 1.35 lakh). All three have a top speed of 75 kmph. True range on full charge is 90 kms for base and mid variant, while the top variant gets 120 kms range. Smart features are only on offer with mid and top variants. These are – Cruise Control, Hill Hold, FOTA, FallSense, Turn By Turn Navigation and Call Notification. Speaking of rivals, Okinawa Okhi-90 is the only other scooter in India with large 16-inch alloy wheels and is the direct rival to BGauss RUV350

Mr. Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director, BGauss, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the BGaussRUV350, a revolutionary vehicle designed to redefine urban mobility. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in the RUV350’s advanced features, robust design, and superior performance, ensuring a seamless and efficient riding experience. The RUV350 is not only a testament to our technological prowess but also aligns with the Make in India initiative, showcasing our dedication to producing high-quality, home grown products. By prioritizing rider convenience and sustainability, the RUV350 stands as a symbol of progress and a significant step towards a cleaner, greener future. We believe this vehicle will set new benchmarks in the electric two-wheeler market.”