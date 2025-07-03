Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Of All 21 Cars Tested Till June 2025

Safety assessment tests in Bharat NCAP focus primarily on Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Launched in August 2023, Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) aims to align India’s automotive safety benchmarks with global standards. It also seeks to promote safer vehicles on Indian roads. Till date, 21 cars have been tested by BNCAP including various SUVs and EVs. Of these 21 cars, 18 have scored a perfect 5 star rating in both adult safety as well as child safety. Bharat NCAP has crash tested 8 cars from Tata Motos, 5 from Mahindra, 3 from Maruti Suzuki, 1 each from Skoda, Kia, Toyota, Hyundai and Citroen.

Top 5 Safest ICE Cars in India (Bharat NCAP)

Mahindra Thar Roxx – Overall safety rating for Roxx is 5-stars in both adult safety and child safety. Total scores are 31.09 / 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 / 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). Body protection for the driver and front passenger was either good or adequate.

Skoda Kylaq – With a score of 30.88 / 32 in AOP, Skoda Kylaq is the second safest ICE car in Bharat NCAP. The sub-4-meter SUV has received 5-stars in both adult and child safety. Overall score in COP is 45 / 49. Protection to the driver and front passenger was found to be either good or adequate.

Hyundai Tucson – Rated 5-stars in both adult safety and child safety, Hyundai Tucson has overall score of 30.84 / 32 in AOP and 41.00 / 49 in COP. Protection was mostly good in all the front and side collision tests. Protection to the driver’s chest and feet was rated as adequate.

Toyota Innova Hycross – Rated 5-stars in both adult safety and child safety, Toyota Innova Hycross has an overall score of 30.47 / 32 in AOP and 45.00 / 49 in COP. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, protection to the driver’s chest and left lower leg was found to be adequate. Protection to the front passenger’s chest was also adequate. Most other parameters were found to be good in both frontal and side impact tests.

Kia Syros – Rated 5-stars, Kia Syros has scored 30.21 / 32 in AOP and 44.42 / 49 in COP. Protection to the driver’s chest and lower legs was found to be adequate. Other body parts had good protection. Front passenger had good protection for most parts. Only the right lower leg had adequate protection. Protection was rated good for all parts in the side impact tests.

Top 5 Safest electric cars EVs (Bharat NCAP)

Harrier EV – Electric cars (EVs) have the highest score in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Leading the pack is the 5-star rated Tata Harrier EV. Overall score is 32.00 / 32 in AOP and 45.00 / 49 in COP. Body protection for the driver and front passenger was found to be good in both frontal and side impact tests.

Mahindra XEV 9e – Overall scores in AOP (32.00 / 32) and COP (45.00 / 49) are exactly the same as Harrier EV. Protection to the driver and front passenger is good across all crash tests. As such, Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV can be considered equal in terms of Bharat NCAP safety ratings.

Mahindra BE 6 – This too could have got the highest ratings, but missed out by a meagre .03 marks in AOP. Mahindra BE 6 has scored 31.97 / 32 in AOP and 45.00 / 49 in COP. Protection to the driver and front passenger is mostly good across all crash tests. Only exception is the driver’s right lower leg that has adequate protection in the frontal offset deformable barrier test.

Tata Punch EV – Rated 5-stars, Tata Punch EV has scored 31.46 / 32 in AOP and 45.00 / 49 in COP. In the frontal crash test, protection was found to be adequate for the driver’s lower legs and the front passenger’s chest. All other body parts had good protection. In the side impact tests, results were either good or adequate.

Tata Curvv EV – 5-star rated Tata Curvv EV has scored 30.81 / 32 in AOP and 44.83/ 49 in COP. In the frontal crash test, protection to the driver’s lower legs and the front passenger’s left lower leg was found to be adequate. Protection was either good or adequate in the side impact tests.

Note: All these cars have safety assist technologies such as ESC, pedestrian protection (AIS-100) and seat belt reminder as standard features. All have passed the CRS installation assessment tests.