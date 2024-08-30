Bharat NCAP QR Code Stickers Launched – For Detailed Safety Rating Results

Bharat NCAP has crash tested 4 cars till now, all from Tata Motors – Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV and Punch EV

The concept of buying a vehicle with acceptable crash ratings has been catching up among general consensus. The recently commissioned Bharat NCAP agency has come up with a new initiative to promote vehicular safety with the help of labels that a manufacturer can opt for. These labels are intended to showcase said car’s crash safety credentials tested by Bharat NCAP.

Bharat NCAP QR Code Stickers Launched

In a rather unique move, Bharat NCAP has launched QR code labels or stickers that a car manufacturer can opt for. These labels will be unique to each car tested by Bharat NCAP crash safety agency. The idea is to propagate vehicular safety and crash safety to new car buyers.

Vehicular safety is a concept that has existed for a long time but took dramatic traction only in the recent past. More car buyers are now aware of the active and passive vehicular safety measures. To test a car’s crash safety, we have institutions like Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP testing them for various crash scenarios.

Now, Bharat NCAP has taken a step further in a rather unique move and is issuing labels or stickers to cars tested under Bharat NCAP to signify the crash safety credentials of that particular vehicle. This label will help buyers choose the right vehicle and further, the right variant as well.

There is a unique QR code on these labels too. When scanned, it will take the users directly to he Bharat NCAP page, presenting them with comprehensive details regarding the crash test procedure and all the nitty gritty details.

How will this help?

For starters, OEMs who got their vehicles tested by Bharat NCAP, have to opt to get these labels. If an OEM does not opt to get these labels (we couldn’t think of a reason not to), the empowerment to safety will be in the form of internet portals and websites along with Bharat NCAP’s official website.

There is a grey area as to how these labels will be used. We just hope they are not permanent stickers. We say this because the buyer needs to only know about the crash safety credentials of his vehicle before the purchase. And there is no need to see a crash safety rating post purchase every single day.

As of now, there are only four vehicles that are crash tested by Bharat NCAP and the results are live. These vehicles are Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV and Punch EV. Harrier and Safari share the same ratings as they are basically the same vehicles underneath. All these vehicles have scored an excellent 5 Stars in both adult and child safety ratings. More vehicles are to be tested by Bharat NCAP and the results will be live accordingly.