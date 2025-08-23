BMW 1st Luxury Brand In India To Record 5k Sales – Launches 4,000 km High-Power Charging Corridor

BMW Group India has achieved a landmark milestone by delivering over 5,000 electric vehicles, becoming the first luxury carmaker in the country to do so. To mark the achievement, the company has inaugurated a 4,000 km high-power charging corridor stretching from Jammu in the north to Madurai in the south, reinforcing its leadership in India’s premium electric mobility segment.

Charging Network Open to All EV Brands

The newly launched corridor places charging stations at every 300 km, ensuring seamless inter-city travel and eliminating concerns around charging availability or range anxiety. Covering major highways and cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hubbali, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Madurai, the initiative is open to all EV customers in India, not just BMW owners.

Each charging location will feature capacities ranging from 120 kW up to 720 kW, and will be operated in partnership with Statiq and Zeon. BMW has also designed the experience to be customer-friendly, situating chargers near cafés, restaurants, and public spaces where drivers can relax while their vehicles recharge. Digital integration via the myBMW app and in-car systems will provide real-time charger status, route planning, filtering options, and nearby amenities.

Complementing this corridor, BMW already offers close to 300 BMW Destination Chargers at luxury hotels, resorts, and malls across India. Combined with partnerships with leading public networks, the company now provides access to more than 6,000 charging points nationwide. BMW also offers customers the BMW Charging Concierge, an industry-first service providing route planning support and unified payment solutions for chargers, avoiding the need for multiple apps.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said: “BMW Group India is immensely proud to become the first luxury carmaker to cross the remarkable milestone of 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries. This achievement is not just a number, it represents our unwavering commitment to e-mobility and pioneering spirit in the premium EV landscape. At BMW, luxury and performance is delivered seamlessly with sustainability, and our electric products embody this philosophy. In this journey, we will continue to delight our customers with the most electrifying products and services that provide complete peace of mind. To mark this milestone, we are happy to introduce our high-power charging corridor. Across the length of the nation, from Jammu to Madurai, EV customers can now just sit back and enjoy Sheer Driving Pleasure without a second thought.”

Strong Growth in EV Sales

BMW has maintained its position as India’s most preferred luxury EV brand for the last three years. In the first half of 2025 alone, BMW Group India (BMW + MINI) sold 1,322 EVs, recording a +234% growth year-on-year. EVs now contribute 18% of the company’s total sales. The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase emerged as the best-selling model, followed by the BMW i7. The company’s diverse portfolio includes the BMW i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 LWB, MINI Countryman E, and electric two-wheelers CE 04 and CE 02, offering customers the widest range of luxury electric options in the country.

BMW Group India attributes its success not just to its products but also to a holistic EV ecosystem. Customers benefit from complimentary home chargers, access to fast-charging facilities across BMW and MINI dealerships, and services like Smart E-Routing, Destination Charging, and the new Concierge system. With this new milestone and infrastructure expansion, BMW Group India continues to strengthen its pioneering role in luxury electric mobility — combining performance, innovation, and sustainability.