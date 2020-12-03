BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition India Launch Price Rs 42.3 L

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé comes with ‘Hey BMW’ voice assistant and a 10.25 inch touchscreen controlled by voice commands

BMW 2 Series was launched in India in October, at a starting price of Rs 39.3 lakh for the Sport Line 220d variant and Rs 41.4 lakh for the M Sport 220d variant. Now, less than 2 months later, BMW India has launched the new BMW 2 Series Black Shadow 220d M Sport Edition at Rs.42.3 lakh, ex-sh. It is a limited edition model, restricted to just 24 units and on offer on the company’s online portal shop.bmw.in from 7th December 2020 onwards.

Colour Options and Exteriors

BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition boasts of an impressive design and state of the art driving dynamics. It combines the comforts of a sedan with sportiness of a coupe and comes in colour options of Alpine White and Black Sapphire (Metallic). The company is also offering a customization option with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts at INR 2,50,000.

The first customers will receive the Black Shadow edition kit at a special price which will include black mesh M front grille with high gloss finish, black finished exterior mirror caps, an M Performance rear spoiler also in a high gloss paint scheme and chrome finished tail pipes.

The M Performance design package extends to a rear spoiler in high gloss black and 18 inch M Performance Y Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matte. The coupe also gets a BMW floating hub cap with the BMW logo that remains level at all times.

Spacious Interiors, ConnectedDrive Technologies

The cabin of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow Edition exudes exclusivity and spaciousness with upholstery is Sensatec Oyster/Black. It gets quality material with a large panoramic glass sunroof, Sport seats with electric memory function and a large luggage area of 430 liters which can be extended by folding rear seats in a 40:20:40 split.

Ambient lighting in 6 colours accentuate the cabin for changing moods while the M Package also includes door sills with M designation, floor mats with M design and vehicle key with black high gloss and M lettering. The cockpit displays BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D navigation, 12.3 inch digital instrument display and a 10.25 inch control display.

The BMW Virtual Assistant allows the driver to operate the car with voice activation while BMW Gesture Control recognizes hand movements for 6 pre-loaded controls for a number of functions. The smartphone holder is integrated into the central console for inductive and wireless charging. There is also a parking assistant with rear view camera allowing for easy parking in tight spots and reversing out of narrow driveways while wireless Apple CarPlay offers seamless smartphone connectivity for a host of functions.

Safety Equipment

Safety features on board the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow Edition extends to a total of 6 air bags, attentiveness assistance, anti lock braking system, brake assist, ARB technology, driving dynamics with stability control and traction control along with electronic differential lock control and cornering brake control. Electric parking brake with auto hold, side impact protection, vehicle immobilizer, crash sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also a part of its safety equipment while there is a spare wheel positioned under the load floor.

Engine specifications on the exclusive Black Shadow edition includes a 2.0 liter TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 190 hp power and 400 Nm torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 7.5 seconds. The engine gets mated to an 8 speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission offering smooth gearshifts. Driving modes of Eco, Pro, Comfort and Sport are suited for different driving styles.